World Championship Finalist Simon Bucher Withdraws From SC Euros Due To Illness

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Austrian Olympian and multi-time World Championship finalist Simon Bucher has withdrawn from the 2023 Short Course European Championships due to illness.

Bucher, who would’ve been in the hunt for a spot on the podium in the men’s 100 fly which got underway on Tuesday, told SwimSwam that he’s been dealing with sickness for the better part of two weeks, leading to his withdrawal.

“I was sick for almost two weeks,” said Bucher. “A start at the Europeans would have been the wrong decision for my body and my health.”

Bucher no longer appears on the entry lists for the meet, but he was one of 16 swimmers named to the Austrian roster last month.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in major international finals in the 100 fly in recent years, placing seventh in the event at the 2021 Short Course World Championships and then reeling off back-to-back sixth-place showings in the 100 fly at both the Long Course and Short Course World Championships in 2022 (also placing 11th in the 50 fly at both meets).

Bucher was a finalist in the 50 fly at the LC Worlds earlier this year in Fukuoka, placing seventh while taking 26th in the 100 fly.

He qualified to represent Austria at the Tokyo 2020 Games two and a half years ago, placing 37th in the 100 fly.

He was initially entered to race all three butterfly distances, the 100 and 200 back, and the 100 free at SC Euros.

Bucher’s Personal Best Times (SCM)

50 fly – 22.35

100 fly – 49.39

200 fly – 1:55.42

100 back – 51.24

200 back – 2:02.69

100 free – 47.85

In Tuesday’s semi-finals of the 100 fly, only Noe Ponti (48.61) and Maxime Grousset (48.94) cracked 50 seconds, so Bucher’s PB of 49.39 would’ve put him firmly in the mix for a medal in tomorrow’s final.

Bucher said he’s now turning his focus to the 2024 LC World Championships, scheduled for February 11-18 in Doha.