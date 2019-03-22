Gophers’ Sarah Bacon Breaks 12-Year-Old NCAA Diving Record in 1m

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon repeated as the women’s NCAA 1 meter diving champion, breaking an NCAA record that has stood for 12 years. Bacon scored a total of 363.20 points, claiming victory by about 17 points ovr runner-up Maria Polyakova (UCLA). The previous NCAA record was sitting at 361.55, and was held by Stanford’s Cassidy Krug from 2007.

Bacon, a junior, improved 19.70 points over her score last year (343.50) to defend her title. She led the field through the event, scoring an average of 60.5 points per dive. Interestingly, Bacon also came in 2nd as a freshman back in 2017, netting 326.50 points. The 2017 champion, Alison Gibson (Texas) came in 3rd tonight with a score of 338.65, which is higher than she scored to win in 2017 (332.60). Bacon will be competing in 3 meter tomorrow, where she came in 8th last year. The defending 3 meter champ, Brooke Schultz of Arkansas, was 4th in 1 meter today.