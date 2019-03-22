2019 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick’Em: Day 1&2 Update

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The rules

Day 2 finals saw some big upsets. Brooke Forde of Stanford’s 500 win was picked by only 2% of pick’em entries. No one picked Paige Madden of Virginia’s 2nd place finish. 1% had Mackenzie Padington of Minnesota’s 3rd place finish. The most picked finish was favorite Cierra Runge of Arizona St’s 4th place finish at 11%.

The 200 IM saw another upset when Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson won the 200 IM, picked by only 2% of entires. Favorite Ella Eastin of Stanford was 2nd (5%). Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M was third (17%) and Louise Hansson of USC (17%) was 4th.

The most predictable event of the night was the 50 free. There, favorite Abbey Weitzeil came through for 73% of entries. Erika Brown (66%), and Mallory Comerford (63%) were popular choices in the 2nd and 3rd spots. Maggie MacNeil (11%) was 4th.

The favorites swept the relays with more than 60% correctly picking the winner in all three relays.

How Everyone Did

After day 2 the daily winner and therefore overall leader was brendan.farrar with 73 points. Next was WISCO 20/20 with 69, reader12 with 64, and Husker100 with 64.

The complete top ten are in the table below. If you weren’t in the top ten and want to see how your pick are doing so far, check the entries spreadsheet here.