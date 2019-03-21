Weitzeil Throws Down 20.49 For 2nd Fastest 50 Split Ever In 200 FR

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal Bears posted an awe inspiring 1:24.51 to shatter the NCAA and American Records in the 200 free relay tonight. The relay tore past the rest of field on the back half of the race, thanks to an insane 41.36 on the back 100 between Amy Bilquist and Abbey Weitzeil. Bilquist split a huge lifetime best of 20.87, while Weitzeil blasted a 20.49 on the anchor leg.

Weitzeil’s split comes in as the 2nd fastest split in history. Keep in mind, relay splits don’t have an official database, but as far as we can tell, only Simone Manuel has split faster, and she only has done so one time. Manuel’s fastest split came in at 20.45, which she swam to anchor Stanford’s winning 200 medley relay at NCAAs last year. We had Weitzeil’s previous fastest split at 20.57, which was also the 2nd fastest split all-time, until tonight of course.

We also have Erika Brown and Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace tied for the 3rd fastest performers for the 50 free off a relay start, both having split 20.80. Their splits are tied for the 5th fastest splits of all time. For her part, Bilquist’s split tonight comes in as the 10th fastest split of all time, and makes her the 7th fastest performer ever.