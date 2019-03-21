2019 W. NCAAs: Cal’s 200 Free Relay Breaks Every Record in the Books

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
The Cal team of Maddie Murphy, Katie McLaughlin, Amy Bilquist, and Abbey Weitzeil set new American, NCAA, US Open, and pool records in the 200 free relay Thursday night at the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.
Murphy led off in 21.82, McLaughlin went 21.37, Bilquist went 20.87, and Weitzeil anchored in 20.49 for a final time of 1:24.55. Weitzeil’s split was the second-fastest relay split off all-time, behind only Simone Manuel’s 20.45 from last year; Manuel and Weitzeil now combine to own the four fastest splits of all-time. Bilquist’s 20.87 is the 10th-fastest split ever.
Michigan finished second in the race Thursday with a 1:26.25 and Stanford was third in 1:26.50.
The Stanford team of Janet Hu, Simone Manuel, Lauren Pitzer, and Ally Howe held the previous records with their 1:25.43 from last year.
Split comparison:
|Team
|1st 50 Split
|2nd 50 Split
|3rd 50 Split
|4th 50 Split
|Final Time
|
Cal (American record, 2019)
|Maddie Murphy – 21.82
|Katie McLaughlin-21.37
|Amy Bilquist-20.87
|Abbey Weitzeil-20.49
|1:24.55
|Stanford (American Record, 2018)
|Janet Hu– 21.65
|Simone Manuel– 20.89
|Lauren Pitzer– 21.62
|Ally Howe– 21.27
|1:25.43
ALL-TIME FASTEST RELAY SPLITS: WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Simone Manuel
|20.45
|2
|Abbey Weitzeil
|20.49
|3
|Abbey Weitzeil
|20.57
|4
|Simone Manuel
|20.78
|5
|Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace
|20.8
|6
|Erika Brown
|20.8
|7
|Erika Brown
|20.81
|8
|Kelsi Worrell
|20.84 (T-7)
|9
|Liz Li
|20.84 (T-7)
|10
|Amy Bilquist
|20.87
Wow! Great effort and TEAM work. Congratulations.