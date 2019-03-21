Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAAs: Cal’s 200 Free Relay Breaks Every Record in the Books

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal team of Maddie Murphy, Katie McLaughlin, Amy Bilquist, and Abbey Weitzeil set new American, NCAA, US Open, and pool records in the 200 free relay Thursday night at the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.

Murphy led off in 21.82, McLaughlin went 21.37, Bilquist went 20.87, and Weitzeil anchored in 20.49 for a final time of 1:24.55. Weitzeil’s split was the second-fastest relay split off all-time, behind only Simone Manuel’s 20.45 from last year; Manuel and Weitzeil now combine to own the four fastest splits of all-time. Bilquist’s 20.87 is the 10th-fastest split ever.

Michigan finished second in the race Thursday with a 1:26.25 and Stanford was third in 1:26.50.

The Stanford team of Janet Hu, Simone Manuel, Lauren Pitzer, and Ally Howe held the previous records with their 1:25.43 from last year.

Split comparison:

Team 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time
Cal (American record, 2019)
 Maddie Murphy – 21.82 Katie McLaughlin-21.37 Amy Bilquist-20.87 Abbey Weitzeil-20.49 1:24.55
Stanford (American Record, 2018) Janet Hu– 21.65 Simone Manuel– 20.89 Lauren Pitzer– 21.62 Ally Howe– 21.27 1:25.43

ALL-TIME FASTEST RELAY SPLITS: WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Rank Swimmer Time
1 Simone Manuel 20.45
2 Abbey Weitzeil 20.49
3 Abbey Weitzeil 20.57
4 Simone Manuel 20.78
5 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 20.8
6 Erika Brown 20.8
7 Erika Brown 20.81
8 Kelsi Worrell 20.84 (T-7)
9 Liz Li 20.84 (T-7)
10 Amy Bilquist 20.87

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
googoodoll

Wow! Great effort and TEAM work. Congratulations.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!