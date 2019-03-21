2019 W. NCAAs: Cal’s 200 Free Relay Breaks Every Record in the Books

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal team of Maddie Murphy, Katie McLaughlin, Amy Bilquist, and Abbey Weitzeil set new American, NCAA, US Open, and pool records in the 200 free relay Thursday night at the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.

Murphy led off in 21.82, McLaughlin went 21.37, Bilquist went 20.87, and Weitzeil anchored in 20.49 for a final time of 1:24.55. Weitzeil’s split was the second-fastest relay split off all-time, behind only Simone Manuel’s 20.45 from last year; Manuel and Weitzeil now combine to own the four fastest splits of all-time. Bilquist’s 20.87 is the 10th-fastest split ever.

Michigan finished second in the race Thursday with a 1:26.25 and Stanford was third in 1:26.50.

The Stanford team of Janet Hu, Simone Manuel, Lauren Pitzer, and Ally Howe held the previous records with their 1:25.43 from last year.

Split comparison:

ALL-TIME FASTEST RELAY SPLITS: WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY