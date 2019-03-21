WATCH: Should Siobhan Haughey Have Been DQed in the 200 IM at NCAAs?

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan senior Siobhan Haughey, the No. 4 seed in the 200 IM, was disqualified Wednesday morning in prelims with the given reason being that she did multiple dolphin kicks in her underwater pull off the second breaststroke wall.

Her time of 1:53.88 would have made her the No. 7 qualifier of the morning, and her DQ allowed Indiana senior Bailey Andison to make the A-final, and Florida’s Vanessa Pearl to make the B-final.

We have video of her turn from multiple angles, however, and we cannot identify where the official saw multiple dolphin kicks in the footage.

You can watch the full race below, with Haughey in lane 5. Above her in lane 4 is Tennessee’s Meghan Small and below her in 6 is Cal’s Izzy Ivey. Then, you can watch her second turn specifically.

Take a look at Haughey’s second wall for yourself:

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that a high-profile swimmer got DQed for multiple fly kicks. Cal’s Matthew Josa, who also would have been the No. 7 qualifier, was DQed for the same reason at NCAAs two years ago.