Coetzee Collects 2 More World Jr C’ships Qualifying Times In Durban

2019 South African National Junior Age Group Swimming Championships

Wednesday, March 20th – Sunday, March 22nd

Kings Park Pool, Durban, South Africa

LCM

Selection Meet for 2019 World Junior Championships

Criteria for 7th FINA Junior World Swimming Championships 2019

16-year-old Dune Coetzee was on a roll again on day 2 of the 2019 South African National Junior Age Group Swimming Championships.

After winning the women’s 400m freestyle last night, the Youth Olympic Games medalist threw down a silver medal-garnering 200m freestyle effort of 2:02.08 in Durban. That’s a new PB for the Tuks swimmer, whose previous career-fastest sat at the 2:02.68 she logged in December 2017.

Winning the women’s 200m free tonight was Rebecca Meder, who touched just .07 ahead of Coetzee to take the gold in 2:02.01. That’s also a personal best for Meder, who has never been under 2:03 until tonight. Meder’s lifetime best was registered at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis, where the South African touched the wall in 2:03.73 for 24th place after the prelims.

With their performances, both women cleared the 2:06.05 South African time minimum to qualify for this summer’s World Junior Championships.

Coetzee wasn’t done, however, as she powered her way to another win in the women’s 200m fly. Hitting the wall in 2:12.32, Coetzee took her 2nd World Junior Championships qualifying time of the night, collecting the 2nd best time of her career in the process.