Gillian Tu (2023) Verbally Commits to Brown with 100 Breast That Could Win Ivies

Gillian Tu from Issaquah, Washington has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Brown University where she will begin in the fall of 2023.

“I am very honored to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Brown University! I am extremely grateful to my family, coaches, and friends for their endless support. I can’t wait to join the BWSD family and be a part of this amazing team! #GoBRUNO 🐻❤️”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Tu swims for Issaquah High School –where she will be a senior next year– and Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50/100 free. Tu won the 50 free (24.00) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:01.50) as a junior last fall at the Washington State WIAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. A month later, she swam the same two events, plus the 200 breast, at Winter Juniors West, where she placed sixth in the 100 breast with 1:01.11. She clocked a 1:00.85 PB in prelims.

Tu went lifetime bests in both the 50 and 100 free at Western Zone Senior Championships this spring, going 23.14 and 50.42. She won the 100 breast (1:01.63), was runner-up in the 100 free, and finished eighth in the 50 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.14

100 free – 50.42

100 breast – 1:00.85

200 breast – 2:20.09

50 breast – 27.76

100 fly – 57.61

50 fly – 26.13

Brown placed fifth at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships. Tu’s best 100 breast time would have made her the Bears’ fastest last year – in fact a 1:00.8 would have won the Ivy League title by ten-hundredths. She’ll overlap with Kellie Willhite, who was an A-finalist in the 100 breast (8th), as well as Brown sprinters Samantha Scott (22.75/50.52), Willhite (23.38), and Anna Podurgiel (50.82). In addition to the A final of the 100 breast, Tu would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 free at the 2022 Ivy League conference meet.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

