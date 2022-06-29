High-Level International Meets for July 2022

The 2022 FINA World Championships may have concluded but the month of July brings several key nation’s summer championships meets, the European Junior Swimming Championships, the European Youth Olympic Festival, as well as the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

07/01 – 07/03 Faroe Islands Championships (FAR) 07/02 – 07/05 Bolivian Games (BOL)

07/05 – 07/10 European Junior Swimming Championships (ROU)

07/09 – 07/10 Open Luxembourg Nationals (LUX)

07/09 – 07/13 SA State SC Championships (AUS)

07/14 – 07/17 Swiss Summer Championships (SUI)

07/15 – 07/17 59° International Swimming Meeting “Sette Colli” (ITA) 07/15 – 07/17 NSW Metro SC Championships (AUS)

07/19 – 07/22 National Swimming Championships (GRE)

07/20 – 07/24 Irish Summer Nationals (IRL)

07/20 – 07/24 Spanish Summer Open National Championships (ESP) 07/21 – 07/25 Russian Swimming Cup (RUS)

07/22 – 07/28 British Summer Championships (GBR)

07/22 – 07/24 Turkish Turkcell SCM Open National Team Selection Meet (TUR)

07/23 – 07/28 French Summer Open Championships (FRA) 07/23 – 07/24 Swimming Victoria Metro SC Championships (AUS) 07/24 – 07/30 European Youth Olympic Festival (SVK)

07/26 – 07/30 Israel National Championship (ISR) 07/27 – 07/28 Lithuanian Summer Championships (LTU)

07/26 – 07/30 U.S. National Championships (USA) 07/28 – 07/30 New Zealand Secondary School Championships (NZL)

07/28 – 08/08 Commonwealth Games (GBR)