Georgia Tech Sweeps Delta State

Georgia Tech vs Delta State

Saturday, October 28th

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

Georgia Tech: 198

Delta State: 96

Women

Georgia State: 201

Delta State: 90

Georgia Tech swept Delta State at Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 28th. Georgia Tech won 28 of 32 events, dropping only the women’s 100 and 200 fly, and the men’s 50 free and 100 fly.

The Yellow Jackets showed off their men’s breaststroke strength, winning both the 100 and 200 breast decisively. Moises Loschi won the 100 breast by over 2 seconds with a time of 55.03. Caio Pumputis took the 200 breast with a time of 1:58.16, winning by almost 10 seconds.

Delta State Posted several top 10 rankings for NCAA Division 2. Lucia Martelli won both women’s fly events, earning a #1 national ranking in the 100 fly (55.20), and the #6 rank for the 200 fly (2:06.19). On the Delta State men’s team, Giulio Brugnoni placed 2nd in the 100 back (48.53), which also ranks #2 for D2, and won the 100 fly (48.99), which ranks as #4. Mattia Schirru won the 50 free with a time of 20.94, which landed him the #9 national rank.

Georgia Tech’s Rodrigo Correia won both men’s backstroke events with dual meet personal best times. Correia took the 100 back with a time of 47.88, which was his fastest of the season and faster than his fastest dual meet time from last season by almost 3 seconds (50.40). He also won the 200 back with a time of 1:46.56, which is his best time ever, 2 and a half seconds faster than his previous PB of 1:48.93.

Press Release – Georgia Tech:

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming & diving got its second sweep in a row in dual meet action, downing Delta State University on Saturday afternoon at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The women’s team clinched the sweep with an impressive 201-90 win over the Statesmen, while the men’s team came away with a 198-96 victory.

“I’m happy with the way we swam today,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “I think that every time you have a chance to compete, you have a chance to get better. And I think we had some really good performances today. I’m especially proud of Cami [Camryn Hidalgo] for what she did today, breaking the two school diving records. She’s work really hard in her first year and has earned these results.

“On the other side, I thought Rodrigo [Correia] did really well in the backstroke and Kaitlin [Kitchens] in the freestyle. Julia [Shuford] did a really good job in the breaststrokes, and Caio [Pumputis] and Albert [Zhi] swam well too. It was a good meet across the board.”

The Yellow Jackets will head back on the road in two weeks when they travel up to Georgia for a 4 p.m. ET meet on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Women’s Highlights

The women’s team (3-1) was able to control the meet from the start, taking down the Statesmen (2-3) 201-90 on Saturday.

The impressive victory was highlighted by reigning ACC Women’s Diver of the Week Camryn Hidalgo in the diving pool. En route to helping Tech sweep the diving events, Hidalgo rewrote the program record books with a score of 353.63 in the 3-meter event. Her score eclipsed the previous all-time best mark of 351.60 that was set by Laurissa Prystaj in 2005.

Hidalgo also captured first place in the 1-meter dive with a score of 331.35, which surpassed the previous event record of 321.15 that Shannon Lumbra recorded in 2016.

Abbey Yates and freshman Paige Gohr took second and third, respectively, in the 3-meter, finishing with 267.90 and 260.78, respectively.

The day started with Georgia Tech taking the top two spots on the 200-medley relay, where Allie Paschal, Catriona MacGregor, Morgan Lyons and Megan Hansen took the top spot with a 1:45.20 time, while the team of Sara Gilbert, Kristen Hepler, Chloe Miller and Celine Nugent were just three seconds back for second.

The endurance test of the day came in the mile race where Georgia Tech showed its strength, taking the top four spots. Emily Ilgenfritz swam a 17:26.07 time for the first-place finish, while freshman Camille Long, Tamir Gonen and Sara al Khatib finished second through fourth, respectively.

Kaitlin Kitchens then led the women to a victory in the 200 free where she touched the wall at 1:51.16, while Megan Young earned a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a 56.50 finish.

Continuing their strong day, the Yellow Jackets captured another victory in the 100 breaststroke behind Florina Ilie (1:05.06) and freshman Julia Shuford (1:06.07), who finished first and second, respectively.

In the 50 free, Hansen led all with a 24.18 time, while freshmen Nugent and Paschal finished second and third, respectively. Hansen then finished second in the 100 free behind teammate Kitchens, who finished with a 51.22 time.

Paschal continued her strong freshman season, finishing first in the 200 backstroke with a 2:02.71 time, while fellow first-year swimmer Shuford captured the win in the 200 breaststroke (2:19.96). Ilgenfritz then captured her second win of the day in the 500 free, winning with a time of 5:01.82.

Shuford continued to impress by taking the 400 IM by the length of 10 seconds, placing first with a 4:31.02 time.

The final event of the day came in the 200 free relay. Georgia Tech ended the day with an exclamation mark as Iris Wang, Lyons, Paschal and Kitchens took first place handily, with their time of 1:34.88.

The Jackets also too second in the 200 butterfly as Maddie Oliver was edged by just .03 seconds, finishing with a 2:06.21 time.

Men’s Highlights

The men’s team (3-1) made quick work of the Statesmen (3-4), winning 12 of 14 events to get the 198-96 win.

The Jackets swarmed out to a quick start in the 200 medley relay, taking the top three spots. With a decisive five-second lead, the team of Rodrigo Correia, Caio Pumputis, Franco Reyes and Corben Miles took first to start the day.

Two Tech sophomores led the team to a victory in the mile heat. Joonas Koski finished with an impressive time of 16:00.30 for first before Brennan Day touched the wall in second at 16:07.10. Two freshmen followed that up with a victory in the 200 free. Albert Zhi took first place with a 1:40.99 time, while Christian Ferraro came in second at 1:41.95.

The Jackets swept the diving events, capturing the top four spots in the 3-meter dive. Matt Casillas earned top marks with a 404.25 score in front of freshmen Henry Carman (359.70) and Jacob Kreider (347.55) who finished in second and third. Freshman Davis Waln finished in fourth with a 332.55 time. Casillas went on to earn a first place finish in the 1-meter dive as well, finishing with a score of 359.40 overall.

Correia then captured his second victory of the day in the 100 backstroke where he took first place with a 47.88 time, while Moises Loschi won the 100 breaststroke by more than two seconds (55.03).

Pumputis continues his successful freshman campaign, earning another victory in the 200 butterfly (1:49.12), before another first-year Jacket in Zhi took the 100 free victory with a 45.51 effort. Correia then recorded his third win of the day at the 200 backstroke (1:46.56).

The 200 breaststroke also belonged to Pumputis, who posted an impressive 1:58.16 time – a full nine seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Loschi then won the 500 free by nine seconds with a time of 4:45.95 before Pumputis again took first, this time in the 400 IM with a 3:57.36 time.

The final event of the day was the 200 free relay where Tech took the race by three seconds. Correia, Aidan Pastel, Miles and Reyes earned first place with a 1:22.97 time.

Tech also took second and third on the day in the 50 free, behind efforts from Reyes and Pastel.

Tech Tidbits

* Freshman Camryn Hidalgo set a new program record in the 3-meter dive, scoring 353.63 in the event. The score surpasses the previous program record of Laurissa Prystaj, who tallied 351.60 in 2005.

* Hidalgo also set a new program best in the 1-meter dive, scoring a 331.35 overall. The score eclipses the previous record of 321.15, set by Shannon Lumbra in 2016.

* Rodrigo Correia turned in an NCAA B qualifying time of 47.88 in the men’s 100 back.

* Correia’s 100-back time is good for sixth all-time in the GT record books.

* Correia’s time of 1:46.56 in the 200 back is good for ninth all-time.

* Moises Loschi recorded an NCAA B qualifying time of 55.03 in the men’s 100 breast – his second-straight B qualifying time in the event.

* Caio Pumputis turned in an NCAA B qualifying time of 1.58.16 in the men’s 200 breast.

* Matt Casillas registered a new career-best score of 404.25 in the 3-meter diving event, eclipsing his previous high of 373.13 (2016).

* Casillas’ 3-meter score is good for second all-time in the record books, putting him as only the second Yellow Jacket to turn in a score of more than 400 in the 3-meter event.

* Casillas’ score of 359.40 in the 1-meter dive ranks fourth all-time and eclipses his previous career-high of 343.50 set earlier this year against Pitt (10/6/17).

Pres Release – Delta State:

CLEVELAND, Miss. – The Statesmen swimming and diving team tallied 16 top-three finishes Saturday, but ultimately fell to host Georgia Tech, 198-96, Saturday in Atlanta. Junior Mattia Schirru and freshman Giulio Brugnoni each snagged an individual event win against the Division I foe.

OFF THE STARTING BLOCKS:

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Date | Time: Oct. 28, 2017 | 11 a.m. ET

Oct. 28, 2017 | 11 a.m. ET Location: McAuley Aquatic Center

McAuley Aquatic Center Final: GT 198 | DSU 96

HOW IT HAPPENED:

In the 50-yard freestyle, junior Mattia Schirru out-touched Georgia Tech freshman Franco Reyes by .08 seconds to win the event. His time of 20.94 not only marks a season-best for the All-American, but it also ranks sixth fastest in all of Division II as of early Saturday. Schirru later finished second in the 100 free (45.54), barely missing out on his second event win by .04 seconds, and swam the anchor leg of the Statesmen’s runner-up 200 free relay.

out-touched Georgia Tech freshman Franco Reyes by .08 seconds to win the event. His time of 20.94 not only marks a season-best for the All-American, but it also ranks sixth fastest in all of Division II as of early Saturday. Schirru later finished second in the 100 free (45.54), barely missing out on his second event win by .04 seconds, and swam the anchor leg of the Statesmen’s runner-up 200 free relay. Giulio Brugnoni lowered his previous season-best in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a 48.99 for the Statesmen’s second individual event win of the meet Saturday. With the time drop, the freshman moves from fourth to third in the Division II rankings for the event. Later in the meet, Brugnoni finished runner-up in the 100 backstroke. His time of 48.53 was not only another season-best and second fastest nationally, but it is also fourth all-time in school history. He also joined Schirru on the second-place 200 free relay.

lowered his previous season-best in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a 48.99 for the Statesmen’s second individual event win of the meet Saturday. With the time drop, the freshman moves from fourth to third in the Division II rankings for the event. Later in the meet, Brugnoni finished runner-up in the 100 backstroke. His time of 48.53 was not only another season-best and second fastest nationally, but it is also fourth all-time in school history. He also joined Schirru on the second-place 200 free relay. Senior Cody Lavoie was a major points’ scorer for Delta State, notching three runner-up finishes against the Yellow Jackets. Lavoie, currently among Division II’s top-20 in four events, was second in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.22), 500 freestyle (4:44.34), and 400 individual medley (4:09.04).

was a major points’ scorer for Delta State, notching three runner-up finishes against the Yellow Jackets. Lavoie, currently among Division II’s top-20 in four events, was second in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.22), 500 freestyle (4:44.34), and 400 individual medley (4:09.04). In his first chance to swim the 1650-yard freestyle this season, junior Nathan Sawicki turned in a time of 16:18.59, which is the fourth fastest in Division II as of early Saturday. Finishing third in the event, Sawicki followed with a fourth-place finish in the 500 free later in the meet.

turned in a time of 16:18.59, which is the fourth fastest in Division II as of early Saturday. Finishing third in the event, Sawicki followed with a fourth-place finish in the 500 free later in the meet. Sophomore Kyle Weesner again led the Statesmen on the boards, finishing second in the 1-meter competition and fifth in 3-meter. Junior Nic Martin and senior Bill Ashwell added points for the Statesmen on 1-meter, placing third and fourth respectively.

again led the Statesmen on the boards, finishing second in the 1-meter competition and fifth in 3-meter. Junior and senior Bill Ashwell added points for the Statesmen on 1-meter, placing third and fourth respectively. Other individual top-three finishers for Delta State included juniors Gabriel Miranda (200 free, 500 free, 400 IM), Adam Charlton (100 fly), and Keith Lloyd (100 fly).

UP NEXT: On Friday, November 10, the Statesmen head to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for swimming’s version of a double-header. Delta State will swim against Ouachita Baptist in the morning, before taking on Henderson State that evening.