Georgia Tech Invite Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 GEORGIA TECH FALL INVITATIONAL

November 18-20, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

Day 3Prelims Recap

The 2021 Georgia Tech Invite wraps up today with the 1650 free, the 200 fly, the 100 free, the 200 breast, the 200 fly, and the 400 free relay.

There’s plenty of stars at this meet, but one of the biggest, Kieran Smith, did not swim this morning, but watch for his Gator teammates, especially Bobby Finke, in the 1650. Host Georgia Tech got a big swim this morning from Christian Ferraro, who set a school record in the 200 fly with a time of 1:40.33 that looks to be the fastest in the nation so far this season.

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Women’s 1650 – Timed Finals

Georgia freshman Abigail McCulloh won this race going away, clocking a 15:57.23 that was over 17 seconds faster than her closest competitor. Her time was less than five seconds away from a NCAA ‘A’ cut, and it was some 28 seconds faster than last year’s qualifying time.

The Florida trio of Elise Bauer (16:14.91), Leah DeGeorge (16:15.48), and Tylor Mathieu (16:15.76) took the next three spots. Auburn’s Emily Hetzer (16:17.76) was also under last year’s NCAA invite time of 16:25.47.

Men’s 1650 – Timed Finals

Bobby Finke, the fastest man ever in this event, dropped a 14:27.70, a time that would’ve finished 2nd at NCAAs (behind Finke himself) at last season’s NCAAs.

Georgia Tech freshman Mert Kilavuz took 2nd in 14:42.62, setting a Georgia Tech team record, and Florida’s Trey Freeman took 3rd in 14:48.69, less than two seconds off of his lifetime best. All told, the top 9 men in this event were under last year’s NCAA invite time.

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

The Auburn women earned the backstroke sweep, as Meghan Lee won the 200 in 1:54.99 after Ellie Waldrep won the 100 yesterday. Lee was the only woman this evening under last year’s NCAA qualifying time.

UGA’s Millie Sansome took 2nd in 1:55.60, after also finishing 2nd in the 100 yesterday. FSU’s Pia Murray touched just behind Sansome, with a 1:55.73.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

The Georgia Tech men are rewriting the school record book today, as freshman Berke Saka kept that trend rolling with a 1:40.89 victory in the 200 back. No one had been faster than that time heading into this week’s invites.

Auburn’s Lleyton Smith was just a bit off of his time from this morning, taking 2nd in 1:41.73, while Georgia Ian Grum finished 3rd in 1:42.38. It took a 1:41.81 to qualify for this event for the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

