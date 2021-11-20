2021 NC State Invitational: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 NC State Fall Invitational
- November 18-20, 2021
- 9:30 AM Prelims / 5:30 PM Finals
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- SCY (25y)
- Live Results
- Meet Mobile: 2021 NC State GAC Fall Invitational
- Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only)
2021 NCAA Cut Lines
|MEN
|EVENT (SCY)
|WOMEN
|19.46
|50 free
|22.32
|42.88
|100 free
|48.76
|1:34.04
|200 free
|1:46.25
|4:16.75
|500 free
|4:44.77
|15:01.33
|1650 free
|16:25.47
|46.29
|100 fly
|52.7
|1:43.47
|200 fly
|1:57.42
|46.37
|100 back
|53.01
|1:41.81
|200 back
|1:55.05
|52.4
|100 breast
|1:00.12
|1:54.28
|200 breast
|2:10.37
|1:44.15
|200 IM
|1:57.62
|3:45.67
|400 IM
|4:13.19
The Day 3 finals session of the 2021 NC State Fall Invite will, as have Days 1 and 2, pit first year sensations against seasoned NCAA All-Americans. We’ve seen fast prelims times from Stanford rookies Regan Smith (1:52.37) in the 200 back and Torri Huske (48.22) in the 100 free, as well as NCAA champion Sophie Hansson of NC State (2:09.91) in the 200 breast and her teammate Kylee Alons (1:54.92) in the 200 fly.
NC State’s Hunter Tapp threw down a stunning 200 back of 1:41.87 in prelims; he’ll try to hold off the rest of the field in the final. Stanford first-year Andrei Minakov is looking to secure his A cut in the 100 free, having led the morning qualifiers with 42.49, just .01 faster than Arizona State’s Carter Swift.
Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals
- NCAA A cut: 15:52.41
- Emma Nordin, ASU – 15:47.15
- Aurora Roghair, Stanford – 16:10.55
- Yara Hierath, NC State – 16:13.54
Arizona State’s Emma Nordin completed her sweep of the 200-500-1650 freestyles with a personal-best time of 15:47.15 in the mile. Nordin dropped 1.2 seconds and came to the wall nearly a full 50 yards ahead of runner-up Aurora Roghair of Stanford. Roghair’s time was a PB by 23.9 seconds. NC State’s Yara Hierath clocked in at 16:13.54, about 5.6 seconds off her best time.
No one else broke 16:30. NC State’s Kay Foley (16:34.89) and Brooke Travis (16:39.94) were the only sub-16:40s of the remaining swimmers.
Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals
- NCAA A cut: 14:37.31
- Will Gallant, NC State – 14:49.10
- Gordon Mason, ASU – 14:53.88
- Grant Shoults, Stanford – 14:56.07
NC State’s Will Gallant came within .10 of his lifetime best with a 14:49.10 victory in the fastest heat of the mile. While not an automatic A cut, Gallant’s time would have scored in the top-16 at last year’s NCAA Championships. Arizona State’s Gordon Mason broke 15 seconds for the first time, taking 20.4 seconds off his previous PB with 14:53.88 for second place. Stanford’s Grant Shoults (14:56.07) came to the wall 3 seconds ahead of NC State’s Ross Dant (14:59.04) for third place.
The Wolfpack secured 5th, 6th, and 7th places as well with James Plage, Eric Knowles, and Curtis Wiltsey.
Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals
- NCAA A cut: 1:50.50
- Regan Smith, Stanford – 1:48.91
- Lucie Nordmann, Stanford – 1:51.16
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 1:51.62
World Record-holder (in long course meters) Regan Smith crushed the field to win the 200 back in 1:48.91, just 1.7 seconds off her lifetime best. Smith easily qualified for NCAAs with her A cut; she came within .6 of Phoebe Bacon’s winning time from 2021 NCAA Championships.
Stanford went 1-2-4 in the event, with Lucie Nordmann (1:51.16) and Taylor Ruck (1:52.09). NC State’s Katharine Berkoff (1:51.62) came in third.
Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals
- NCAA A cut: 1:39.13
- Leon MacAlister, Stanford – 1:40.30
- Kacper Stokowski, NC State – 1:40.71
- Hunter Tapp, NC State – 1:41.49
Stanford’s Leon MacAlister made it a matching set of backstroke titles with his 1:40.30 win in the 200 back. He and NC State’s Kacper Stokowski battled stroke for stroke, but MacAlister was a bit faster on both halves. He split 49.2/51.1 to Stokowski’s 49.4/51.3 to get the win.
After dropping 2.5 seconds in prelims, Hunter Tapp improved another four-tenths to finish third in 1:41.49.
