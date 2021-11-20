Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NC State Invitational: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 NC State Fall Invitational

  • November 18-20, 2021
  • 9:30 AM Prelims / 5:30 PM Finals
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center
  • SCY (25y)
  • Live Results
  • Meet Mobile: 2021 NC State GAC Fall Invitational
  • Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only)

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN
19.46 50 free 22.32
42.88 100 free 48.76
1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25
4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77
15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47
46.29 100 fly 52.7
1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42
46.37 100 back 53.01
1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05
52.4 100 breast 1:00.12
1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37
1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62
3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

The Day 3 finals session of the 2021 NC State Fall Invite will, as have Days 1 and 2, pit first year sensations against seasoned NCAA All-Americans. We’ve seen fast prelims times from Stanford rookies Regan Smith (1:52.37) in the 200 back and Torri Huske (48.22) in the 100 free, as well as NCAA champion Sophie Hansson of NC State (2:09.91) in the 200 breast and her teammate Kylee Alons (1:54.92) in the 200 fly.

NC State’s Hunter Tapp threw down a stunning 200 back of 1:41.87 in prelims; he’ll try to hold off the rest of the field in the final. Stanford first-year Andrei Minakov is looking to secure his A cut in the 100 free, having led the morning qualifiers with 42.49, just .01 faster than Arizona State’s Carter Swift.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals

  • NCAA A cut: 15:52.41
  1. Emma Nordin, ASU – 15:47.15
  2. Aurora Roghair, Stanford – 16:10.55
  3. Yara Hierath, NC State – 16:13.54

Arizona State’s Emma Nordin completed her sweep of the 200-500-1650 freestyles with a personal-best time of 15:47.15 in the mile. Nordin dropped 1.2 seconds and came to the wall nearly a full 50 yards ahead of runner-up Aurora Roghair of Stanford. Roghair’s time was a PB by 23.9 seconds. NC State’s Yara Hierath clocked in at 16:13.54, about 5.6 seconds off her best time.

No one else broke 16:30. NC State’s Kay Foley (16:34.89) and Brooke Travis (16:39.94) were the only sub-16:40s of the remaining swimmers.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals

  • NCAA A cut: 14:37.31
  1. Will Gallant, NC State – 14:49.10
  2. Gordon Mason, ASU – 14:53.88
  3. Grant Shoults, Stanford – 14:56.07

NC State’s Will Gallant came within .10 of his lifetime best with a 14:49.10 victory in the fastest heat of the mile. While not an automatic A cut, Gallant’s time would have scored in the top-16 at last year’s NCAA Championships. Arizona State’s Gordon Mason broke 15 seconds for the first time, taking 20.4 seconds off his previous PB with 14:53.88 for second place. Stanford’s Grant Shoults (14:56.07) came to the wall 3 seconds ahead of NC State’s Ross Dant (14:59.04) for third place.

The Wolfpack secured 5th, 6th, and 7th places as well with James Plage, Eric Knowles, and Curtis Wiltsey.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

  • NCAA A cut: 1:50.50
  1. Regan Smith, Stanford – 1:48.91
  2. Lucie Nordmann, Stanford – 1:51.16
  3. Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 1:51.62

World Record-holder (in long course meters) Regan Smith crushed the field to win the 200 back in 1:48.91, just 1.7 seconds off her lifetime best. Smith easily qualified for NCAAs with her A cut; she came within .6 of Phoebe Bacon’s winning time from 2021 NCAA Championships.

Stanford went 1-2-4 in the event, with Lucie Nordmann (1:51.16) and Taylor Ruck (1:52.09). NC State’s Katharine Berkoff (1:51.62) came in third.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

  • NCAA A cut: 1:39.13
  1. Leon MacAlister, Stanford – 1:40.30
  2. Kacper Stokowski, NC State – 1:40.71
  3. Hunter Tapp, NC State – 1:41.49

Stanford’s Leon MacAlister made it a matching set of backstroke titles with his 1:40.30 win in the 200 back. He and NC State’s Kacper Stokowski battled stroke for stroke, but MacAlister was a bit faster on both halves. He split 49.2/51.1 to Stokowski’s 49.4/51.3 to get the win.

After dropping 2.5 seconds in prelims, Hunter Tapp improved another four-tenths to finish third in 1:41.49.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

