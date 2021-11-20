Watch Isabelle Odgers Claim Her Second IM Title at the 2021 Art Adamson Invite

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 17-19, 2021

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

SCY (25y)

The University of Southern California did not back down on Day 2 of the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational. The women Trojans’ A relay picked up an NCAA A cut in the first event of finals. They won every race except the 200 free on night 2 of racing. Both the men and women remained first in team scores through Day 2.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Calypso Sheridan, Kaitlyn Dobler, Anicka Delgado and Laticia Transom posted a time of 1:35.92 to improve their previous time from this season. Their 1:36.01 made them the second-fastest relay so far this season. They finished three seconds ahead of Texas A&M.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

The USC men also won the first relay of Day 2 Finals. The team consisting of Evangelos Makrygiannis, Trent Pellini, Nikola Miljenic, and Artem Selin finished first, touching in 1:24.90. Texas A&M came in second and LSU was third.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Isabelle Odgers of USC dominated the 400 IM to win her second IM title of the invite. She won the 200 IM on Day 1. Odgers went a personal best time of 4:08.89 and touched 6 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Nicole Pavlopoulou (4:16.96).

MEN’S 400 IM

Texas A&M showed off their depth in the 400 IM, going 1-2-3-4. Anze Erzen went a personal best time of 3:44.58 to win the event. Munzy Kabbara, Andres Puente Bustamente, and Vincent Ribeiro followed closely behind.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

USC’s Calypso Sheridan took a half second off of her personal best time to win the 100 fly. Her time of 52.10 placed her a body length ahead of the rest of the field. Olivia Theall of Texas A&M was second.

MEN’S 100 FLY

The Torjan men went 1-2 in the 100 fly. Alexei Sancov went sub-46 for the first time, touching in 45.97. Teammate Nikola Miljenic finished right behind him in 46.03.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Texas A&M Chloe Stepanek won the 200 free, a day after coming up short of winning the 500 free. She crushed the competition, touching first in 1:45.16. Katarina Milutinovich of LSU was second in 1:46.84.

MEN’S 200 FREE

Wen Zhang picked up Air Force’s first win of the invite in the 200 free. He went a personal best time of 1:33.65 and went 3 seconds faster than his entry time. He finished a second ahead of Texas A&M senior Kaloyan Bratanov (1:34.64).

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

USC sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler won her second individual event of the invite. She touched first in the 100 breast by 1.5 seconds, going a 58.72. Nevada’s Donna dePolo picked up some points for her team, touching second in 1:00.47.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

USC graduate transfer Trent Pellini posted the top time in the country so far this season in the 100 breast. He dropped a new PB of 51.28 to top the rankings.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Jade Hannah of USC won the final individual event of the night, going a 53.04 in the 100 back. Kaitlyn Owens of Texas A&M was second in 53.64.

MEN’S 100 BACK

The men’s 100 back went to Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski who touched first in a time of 46.14. He had a comfortable lead in the race, finishing 0.88 seconds ahead of USC’s Evangelos Makrygiannis.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

USC put up another dominant performance in the final event of the evening, winning the 800 free relay by 6 seconds. Laticia Transom, Marlene Kahler, Isabelle Odger, Anicka Delgado made up the winning relay, clocking in at 7:07.87. Texas A&M touched second and USC’s B relay was third.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Similar to Day 1, the Trojans got to the wall first in the final event of the night. Alexei Sancov, Victor Johansson, Daniel Matheson, and Max Saunders finished first in 6:22.24. Texas A&M and LSU rounded out the top three finishers.