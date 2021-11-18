2021 Art Adamson Invite Day 1 Finals: Olympian Brooks Curry Pops 19.09 50 Free

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 17-19, 2021

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”

Live Stream (Finals)

Women’s 200 Free Relay

Pool Record: 1:26.20 – Arizona, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 1:28.43

USC squad of Anicka Delgado, Laticia-Leigh Transom, Calypso Sheridan and Kaitlyn Dobler, who already own the No. 2 time in the country this season at 1:28.00, blew away the field with a 1:28.35 to open the Art Adamson Invite. Delgado led off in 22.44 Transom went 21.91, Sheridan was 21.96 and Dobler anchored in 22.04.

Texas A&M took second place, over two seconds behind at 1:30.55. On that relay, Kaitlyn Owens led off in 22.78, Emma Stephenson went 23.35, Olivia Theall was 22.30 and Chloe Stepanek anchored in 22.22. USC’s B team of Marta Ciesla (22.91), Jade Hannah (22.68), Hanna Henderson (22.42) and Genevieve Sasseville (22.70) was third.

Men’s 200 Free Relay

Pool Record: 1:14.08 – Auburn, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 1:17.07

The USC men came away with the win, improving to the No. 2 time in the country this season at 1:17.95. Artem Selin led off in 19.83, Nikola Miljenic was 19.04, Mateo Parker went 19.90 and Max Saunders anchored in 19.18. (Ohio State currently holds the top time in the country at 1:17.89.) Selin moves into the top 20 nationwide in the 50 free with his leadoff split.

Texas A&M placed second with a 1:18.66, entering the top 10 in the nation. Kaloyan Bratanov led off in 19.87, Ethan Gogulski followed in 19.29, Seth Reno went 19.77 and Clayton Bobo anchored in 19.73. Heading into this weekend, the team ranked No. 31 in the event with a 1:21.04.

LSU placed third, going 1:18.71. Olympian Brooks Curry led off in 19.30; Curry was 19.14 individually in prelims this morning. Jack Jannasch followed Curry in 19.59, Spencer Adrian was 20.01 and Emil Hassling closed in 19.81.

Women’s 500 Free

Pool Record: 4:27.84 – Katie Ledecky, 2017

NCAA A Cut: 4:35.76

USC’s Marlene Kahler, already the No. 2 500 freestyler in the country this season, won the event with a 4:43.35, bettering her prior season-best of 4:43.94 from the Trojan Invite. The Austrian Olympian, a freshman, split 53.98/56.22/57.36/58.32/57.47.

Kahler just out-touch Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek, who went 4:43.40. Stepanek’s prior season-best was 4:54.92, but she’s now the third-fastest 500 freestyler in the country this season. Her lifetime best is 4:43.87 from last year’s Art Adamson Invite.

LSU’s Jolee Liles finishes third in 4:46.52, a lifetime best.

Men’s 500 Free

Pool Record: 4:08.92 – Jean Basson, 2009

NCAA A Cut – 4:11.62

USC junior Victor Johansson put up the nation-leading time of 4:14.48 to win the event, besting teammate Alexei Sancov by over three seconds. Johansson, the 2019 Pac-12 Champion in the 500, split 49.53/51.81/50.89/50.93/51.32 in the win, besting Jake Magahey‘s previous No. 1 time of 4:16.95.

Sancov, also a junior, went 4:17.88 for second place, his best time since he was a high school senior in 2018. Freshman Daniel Matheson rounded out the USC 1-2-3 finish with a 4:19.11, which is a personal best time by over a second.

Women’s 200 IM

Pool Record: 1:52.69 – Sydney Pickrem, 2018

NCAA A Cut: 1:53.55

USC’s Calypso Sheridan and Isabelle Odgers, the No. 1 and 2 200 IMers in the country so far this season, traded places Wednesday night with Odgers coming out on top at 1:55.89. Odgers split 24.94/29.62/33.23/28.10. Sheridan’s nation-leading time is 1:55.76, but she was 1:58.67 (24.86/28.51/34.08/31.22) tonight.

Aela Janvier, a USC sophomore, was third in 1:59.01 and her classmate Nicole Pavlopoulouo was fourth in 1:59.56.

Men’s 200 IM

Pool Record: 1:38.15 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018

NCAA A Cut – 1:41.34

Texas A&M senior Kaloyan Bratanov put up what would have been the nation-leading time before tonight, winning the 200 IM in 1:43.46 (Danny Kovacs went 1:42 at the Mizzou invite today as well). Bratanov split 22.92/26.01/29.92/24.61. USC’s Trent Pellini (22.19/27.13/29.66/25.31) was second in 1:44.29 followed by Aggie Anze Erzen in 1:44.42 (22.78/25.83/30.54/25.27).

Women’s 50 Free

Pool Record: 21.27 – Lara Jackson, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 21.66

USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler improved on her season-best of 22.45, going 22.09 to win the 50 free and crack the top 10 in the nation. Her classmate Anicka Delgado was second in 22.19 and Trojan junior Laticia-Leigh Transom was third in 22.42.

Men’s 50 Free

Pool Record: 18.71 – Nathan Adrian, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 18.96

LSU junior Brooks Curry improved on his morning swim of 19.14, going 19.09 to win the 50 free. The swim was the Olympian’s best ever in-season, and third-fastest time overall; his best is 18.97 from 2021 SECs. Curry is the fastest swimmer in the nation so far this year by multiple tenths of a second and was 19.28 at this meet last year. USC freshman Artem Selin took second in 19.38 and teammate Nikola Miljenic was third in 19.39 — both were also under the previous nation-leading time before the start of Wednesday’s invites.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Pool Record: 3:28.31 – Arizona, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 3:31.66

USC took the win in the second relay of the day, posting a 3:31.79. Calypso Sheridan led off in 52.67, followed by Kaitlyn Dobler in 58.63, Anicka Delgado in 5.24 and Laticia-Leigh Transom in 47.75.

Texas A&M finished second in 3:36.57. Aviv Barzelay led off inn 54.35, Andrea Perttula was 1:01.66, Olivia Theall was 52.13 and Chloe Stepanek anchored in 48.43. TCU took third in 3:39.14 with Rylee Moore leading off in 53.71, followed by Sheridan Schreiber in 1:00.75, Ashleen O’Brien in 54.94 and Olivia Rhodes in 49.74.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Pool Record: 3:01.39 – Auburn, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 3:05.47

USC picked up the last win of Day 1, going 3:06.12 in the 400 medley relay. Evangelos Makrygiannis led off in 46.84, followed by Trent Pellini in 51.47, Nikola Miljenic in 45.52 and Alexei Sancov in 42.29. The time ranks the team No. 1 in the nation this season, barring a faster swim elsewhere on the first night of mid-season invitationals.

Texas A&M was second in 3:09.12. Ethan Gogulski led off in 46.33, followed by Andres Puente Bustamante in 52.65, Jace Brown 47.55 and Kaloyan Bratanov in 42.59.

TCU finished third in 3:09.55. Stefan Varga led off in 48.49, followed by Janis Silins in 51.51, Piotr Sadlowski in 46.37 and Raphael Paiva Da Lima in 43.18.

Men’s Team Scores after Day 1

USC – 294 Texas A&M – 282 TCU – 200 LSU – 148 Air Force – 91 Incarnate Word – 68

Women’s Team Scores after Day 1