2021 Art Adamson Day 2 Finals: Trent Pellini Hits Nation-Leading 100 Breast

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 17-19, 2021

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”

Live Stream (Finals)

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Pool Record: 1:35.08 – Tennessee, 2013

NCAA A Cut: 1:36.40

USC got under the NCAA A cut with the team of Calypso Sheridan, Kaitlyn Dobler, Anicka Delgado and Laticia Transom putting up a 1:35.92. Sheridan led off in 23.88, Dobler went 26.76, Delgado was 23.39 and Transom went 21.89. USC has already been 1:36.01, the No. 2 time in the nation before invites, earlier this season.

Texas A&M’s squad of Kaitlyn Owens (24.91), Andrea Perttula (28.37), Olivia Theall (23.49) and Chloe Stepanek (22.29) was second in 1:39.06. In third at 1:40.02 was the TCU team of Rylee Moore (25.31), Claire Chahbandour (27.73), Ashleen O’Brien (24.40) and Olivia Rhodes (22.58).

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Pool Record: 1:22.36 – Auburn, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 1:24.22

USC got the win on the men’s side as well, but missed out on the A cut. Evangelos Makrygiannis led off in 22.15, Trent Pellini followed in 23.11, Nikola Miljenic went 20.25 and Artem Selin brought it home in 19.39, for a 1:24.90 overall.

Texas A&M took second in 1:25.40. Ethan Gogulski led off in 21.34, followed by Andres Puente Bustamente in 23.84, Jace Brown in 21.12, and Kaloyan Bratanov in 19.10.

LSU was third with Brooks Curry leading off in 21.72, Mitch Mason following in 23.63, Michael Petro going a 21.12 and Jack Jannasch closing out in 19.60.

Women’s 400 IM

Pool Record: 3:59.30 – Sydney Pickrem, 2018

NCAA A Cut: 4:03.62

USC junior Isabelle Odgers picked up her second IM win of this meet with a 4:08.89, blowing away the field. She split 55.05/1:04.68/1:09.59/59.55 to go a best time, bettering her previous PR of 4:09.16 from the 2021 Pac-12 Championships.

Her sophomore teammate Nicole Pavlopoulou took second in 4:16.96, splitting 56.97/1:06.35/1:13.32/1:00.30. LSU’s Jolee Liles was third in 4:17.14, splitting 59.03/1:06.32/1:14.33/57.46.

Men’s 400 IM

Pool Record: 3:35.76 – Hugo Gonzalez, 2018

NCAA A Cut: 3:39.16

Texas A&M went 1-2-3-4 in the men’s 400 IM. junior Anze Erzen took the win in 3:44.58, splitting 51.26/56.73/1:03.63/52.96. He entered the meet with a lifetime best of 3:48.33 and was 3:46.55 in prelims, giving Erzen a nearly four-second drop on the day.

His freshman teammate Munzy Kabbara was second in 3:45.16 (51.06/56.28/1:03.29/54.53), while Andres Puente Bustamente was third in 3:45.63 (51.34/58.68/1:01.79/53.82). Vincent Ribeiro was fourth in 3:46.44.

Women’s 100 Fly

Pool Record: 49.85 – Erika Brown, 2018

NCAA A Cut: 50.92

USC’s Calypso Sheridan took the win, going 52.10. She split 23.98/28.12 to take a significant chunk of time off her previous best of 52.69.

Texas A&M’s Olivia Theall was second in 52.90 (24.68/28.22), her first time under 53 seconds, while USC’s Makenna Turner was third in 53.18 — also a best time by a few tenths.

Men’s 100 Fly

Pool Record: 44.18 – Austin Staa, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 44.96

Junior Alexei Sancov broke 46 for the first time in leading USC’s 1-2 finish in the 100 fly. He was 45.97, splitting 21.24/24.73, improving significantly from his previous PR of 46.11 from prelims. His teammate Nikola Miljenic was second in 46.03 (21.53/24.50).

TCU sophomore Piotr Sadlowksi was third in 46.66 (21.82/24.84), just shy of his best time.

Women’s 200 Free

Pool Record: 1:42.01 – Dana Vollmer, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 1:42.98

Chloe Stepanek picked up a win for the USC women in the 200 free, going 1:45.16 (24.63/26.67/26.66/26.98), .14 slower than she went in prelims.

LSU junior Katarina Milutinovich was second in 1:46.84, splitting 24.88/27.16/27.31/27.49. USC freshman Marlene Kahler, who has limited yards experience after growing up in Austria, was third in 1:47.41, a 1-second drop from her best time in prelims.

Men’s 200 Free

Pool Record: 1:31.70 – Shaune Fraser, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 1:32.05

Air Force junior Wen Zhang went a best time to win the men’s 200 free. Zhang split 21.40/23.48/24.33/24.44 to go 1:33.65, dropping a few tenths off his previous PR. He was 1:36.44 in prelims.

Texas A&M senior Kaloyan Bratanov sook second in 1:34.64, splitting 22.53/24.18/23.94/23.99. USC’s Max Saunders was third in 1:35.33 (22.21/24.35/24.58/24.19).

Women’s 100 Breast

Pool Record: 57.43 – Breeja Larson, 2013

NCAA A Cut: 58.46

USC sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler won the women’s 100 breast by over a second-and-a-half. She went 58.72, splitting 27.51/31.21.

Nevada senior Donna dePolo was second in 1:00.47 (28.41/32.06) was USC junior Isabelle Odgers was third in 1:00.68 (28.90/31.78).

Men’s 100 Breast

Pool Record: 50.03 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018

NCAA A Cut: 51.59

USC graduate transfer Trent Pellini, after going a 51.63 best time in prelims, lowered his PR to 51.28 (23.78/27.5) in finals. That makes him the fastest 100 breastroker in the country this season (Ben Patton, who was 51.50 this morning, went 51.68 in his own finals swim).

TCU sophomore Janis Silins was second in 52.11 (24.25/27.86) and USC freshman Chris O’Grady third in 52.96 (24.51/18.45).

Women’s 100 Back

Pool Record: 50.55 – Gemma Spofforth, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 50.93

Freshman Jade Hannah picked up yet another win for USC in the final individual event of the session, going 53.04 (25.35/28.05).

Texas A&M freshman Kaitlyn Owens took second place in 53.64, a tenth off her best time, splitting 25.66/27.98. TCU’s Rylee Moore was third in 53.84 (25.85/27.99).

Men’s 100 Back

Pool Record: 43.87 – Shaine Casas, 2020

NCAA A Cut: 44.94

Texas A&M junior Ethan Gogulski took the win in the men’s 100 back, going 46.14. He split 22.17/23.97, bettering his previous best time of 46.80.

USC freshman Evangelos Makrygiannis was second in 47.02, splitting 22.98/24.04. A&M freshman Tyler Hulet was third in 47.62, slower than his prelims swim of 47.49.

Notable, Brooks Curry was 47.07 in this race in prelims, but evidently scratched the final.

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Pool Record: 6:52.64 – Georgia, 2013

NCAA A Cut: 7:00.86

The USC women dominated the 800 free relay, winning by nearly six seconds. Laticia Transom led off in 1:43.94, followed by Marlene Kahler in 1:47.57, Isabelle Odgers in 1:48.22 and Anicka Delgado in 1:48.14, combing for a 7:07.87. The time would have been the fastest in the nation heading into the invite week.

Texas A&M took second in 7:13.63. Abby Grottle led off in 1:49.30, followed by Mollie Wright in 1:49.59, Sarah Szklaruk-Traipe in 1:48.74 and Chloe Stepanek in 1:46.00.

USC’s B team was third, with Calypso Sheridan leading off in 1:50.76. Courtney Tseng went second with a 1:48.25, followed by Makenna Turner in 1:48.77 and Genevieve Sasseville in 1:49.49.

Men’s 800 Free Relay

Pool Record: 6:10.16 – Texas, 2009

NCAA A Cut: 6:16.80

USC took the top spot on the men’s side as well, going 6:22.24. Alexei Sancov led off in 1:33.01, followed by Victor Johansson in 1:35.50, Daniel Matheson in 1:37.77 and Max Saunders in 1:35.96. Their time would have been No. 2 in the country ahead of this week’s invites.

Texas A&M was second, with Kaloyan Bratanov (1:35.34), Luke Stuart (1:37.43), Mark Schnippenkoetter (1:35.87) and Clayton Bobo (1:36.99) combining for a 6:25.63.

LSU finished third at 6:26.73. Brooks Curry led off in 1:33.15, followed by Emil Hasslin at 1:37.52, then Ryan Warmbier at 1:37.70 and Spencer Adrian at 1:38.36.

Men’s Team Scores After Day 2

USC – 717 Tex A&M – 663 TCU – 425 LSU – 282 Air Force – 209 Incarnate Word – 178

Women’s Team Scores After Day 2