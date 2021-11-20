Ohio State Invite Day 3 Finals Live Recap: Preview of Big Ten Champs in 100 FR

2021 OHIO STATE FALL INVITATIONAL

November 18-20, 2021

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheets

Live Results also on Meet Mobile: “2021 Ohio State Fall Invitational”

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

The final session of the Ohio State Invite is here, and with it we’ll see finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 fly, and 200 breast, along with times finals of the 1650 free and 400 free relay.

The IU men’s sprinters were out in full force this morning, as freshman Rafael Miroslaw, 5th year Bruno Blaskovic, and senior Jack Franzman took the top 3 spots this morning, all swimming under 43 seconds. Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev tied for 3rd with Franzman at 42.97. In the women’s 100 free, Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer will be one to watch out for, after swimming a quick prelims time of 48.52. Kentucky’s Riley Gaines and IU’s Ella Ristic, who have also been having good meets, will be in the middle of the pool with Fulmer tonight.

The women’s 200 breast will be another event to keep an eye on. Two-time NCAA All-American Noelle Peplowski (IU) led the way in prelims, swimming a 2:09.35. Right behind her was freshman teammate Brearna Crawford, touching in 2:09.51.

We’ll also get to see distance ace Mariah Denigan make her 1650 debut for the Hoosiers tonight. Denigan has been a force to be reckoned with in the women’s distance events through this fall, and tonight we’ll get to see where she’s at in the mile. U.S. Olympian Michael Brinegar (IU) is the top seed in the men’s mile, while 2021 NCAA All-American Charlie Clark is the #2 seed. This should be an exciting race, as IU senior Mikey Calvillo is in the mix, along with Fabio Dalu, who holds the NCAA DII record in the 1650.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE

Ohio State’s Maya Geringer won what could be described as a mini upset in this race, beating IU’s Mariah Denigan. Both women swam lifetime bests tonight, and coincidentally, both swimmers’ previous bests were from March of this year. Geringer’s 16:06.02 was a personal best by almost 6 seconds, coming in well under her 16:11.97 from last season’s NCAA Championships. Denigan broke 16:10 for the first time as well, taking a little over a second off her 16:10.05 previous best.

The pair swam very different races, with Denigan flipping at the 500 at 4:49.31, while Geringer was back at 4:58.01 at the 500. For context, that means Denigan was swimming approximately 15:55 pace on the first 500, while Geringer was swimming 16:22 pace. The final 650 yards of the race was where Geringer really got into her pace, swimming a 6:14.75. Comparatively, Denigan swam a 6:27.34 on the final 650 yards of the race.

Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis took 3rd, breaking 16:10 for the first time in 2021. Her personal best sits at 16:05.44 from the 2019 PV Senior Championships.

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE

Olympic miler Michael Brinegar got the job done tonight, turning in an impressive mid-season 14:40.23 to hold off Ohio State’s Charlie Clark. The pair swam next to each other throughout the race, staying within a few tenths of a second of each other nearly the entire way. It was the final 100 where Brinegar made his move, pulling away from Clark, and ultimately getting to the wall 2 seconds ahead of Clark.

Fabio Dalu, who transferred to Ohio State from DII McKendree this past summer, came in 3rd. The move is already paying dividends, as he dropped from his previous best of 14:55.12, which stands as the NCAA DII record.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

The Kentucky backstroke group was on display tonight, as the Wildcats went 1-2 in the event. Sophie Sorenson won the race tonight, taking 2.23 seconds off her prelims time, and swimming away with the A final. Her 1:52.18 tonight was a great mid-season swim, as her personal best stands at 1:50.94, which she swam at the 2021 SEC Championships. Caitlin Brooks, who led prelims with a 1:53.54 this morning, came in 2nd tonight with a 1:53.07. Brooks was also close to her lifetime best of 1:51.55, which she swam at last year’s mid-season invite.

IU freshman Anna Peplowski took 3rd tonight in 1:53.98, and swimming a 1:53.70 this morning. Peplowski’s swims today were a breakthrough, as she entered the meet with a personal best of 1:57.86 from the 2019 Illinois Swimming Senior Championships. Today’s swims also come after Peplowski clocked a massive personal best of 52.66 in the 100 back leading off IU’s 400 medley relay on Thursday night.

It was Indiana sophomore Anna Freed who took 4th tonight, swimming a big lifetime best of 1:55.03. Freed’s lifetime best was 1:56.62, a time which she swam at the 2021 Big Ten Championships. The emergence of Peplowski, Freed, and freshman Kacey McKenna is giving life to the IU backstroke group, which has been fairly lackluster the last several years.

Kentucky had the strongest showing in this A final easily, as Lauren Poole took 5th and Parker Herren came in 7th.

