Christian Ferraro Blasts Nation-Leading 1:40.33 200 Fly at GT Invite Prelims

2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

The third and final day of competition is underway in Atlanta at the 2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational.

Georgia Tech senior Christian Ferraro had the top swim of the morning, going 1:40.33 to lead the men’s 200 fly field by five seconds. Ferraro split 22.21/25.48/25.58/27.06 en route to the top time in the nation this season and a new best time by .31. His prior PR was from the 2021 ACC Championships, where he placed third. Danny Kovac previously set the nation-leading mark at 1:40.78 Friday night at the Mizzou Invite.

Ferraro won the 100 fly earlier in this meet with a 45.61, just off his best time of 45.34. He was also right on his best in the 50 free, going 19.64 in prelims (and 19.85 in finals for eighth place).

Georgia senior Dakota Luther had a strong swim to lead the women’s 200 fly at 1:55.40. She split 26.28/29.32/29.50/30.30, bettering her prior season-best time of 1:56.65, which ranked No. 6 in the nation heading into invites. Luther’s best time is 1:52.04 from her SEC Championships-winning swim last season.

Of note, Florida senior Kieran Smith did not swim this morning, although he was entered in the 200 back and 100 free.

Other top prelims swims