Georgetown Men & Women Sweep Potomac Relay Invite Over Five-Team Field

2023 Potomac Relay Invitational

Courtesy: Georgetown Athletics

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University’s swimming & diving team started the season off with a victory in the Potomac Relays on Friday evening. The men’s team finished in first place with a score of 336 while the women posted a score of 334 to capture the victory. The Hoyas earned the victories over American, Howard, George Mason and Mount St. Mary’s.

The men’s team earned seven first-place finishes and four second-place finishes while the women recorded eight first-place victories and two third-place finishes.

“Early in the season we are always focusing on attitude and effort more than fast times,” said Head Coach Jack Leavitt . “We were really happy with the energy the team brought and their consistency from start to finish. it was a really great meet to build on as we start getting into our duel meet season.”

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s 1M

Women’s 3M

Men’s 1M

Men’s 3M

Courtesy: George Mason Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The George Mason men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened the 2023-24 season on Friday at the Potomac Relay Invitational, hosted by American University.

Facing teams from American, Georgetown, Howard and Mount St. Mary’s, the Mason women’s team placed second and the men’s team placed third in the event.

The Mason women’s team won two events and finished with 300 points. Georgetown finished first with 334 points, followed by Mason (300), American (290), Howard (234) and Mount St. Mary’s (234).

On the men’s side, the Patriots took the top spot in two events and finished with 304 points. Georgetown finished first with 336 points, followed by Howard (310), Mason (304), American (270) and Mount St. Mary’s (228).

On the women’s side, the team of junior Emma DeJong and freshmen Sarah Dichak , Clare Smith and Casey Tingen won the 800-yard freestyle relay (7:45.39).

In the 3×100 backstroke relay, the combination of juniors Shannon Judge , Ali Tyler and Anka Whelan touched the wall first (2:53.30).

The group of DeJong, Tingen, Tyler and Whelan placed second in the 400-yard medley relay (4:05.65). In the 3×100 butterfly relay, seniors Abigail Murtaugh and Leah Riley along with sophomore Peyton Brehmer took second (2:55.36).

In the 3×100 breaststroke relay, the team of junior Emma Burke , sophomore Ainsley Toews and DeJong placed third (3:30.58). The freshmen tandem of Kristen Ivey and Dichak finished third in the 2×500 freestyle relay (10:55.82).

On the men’s side, the combination of junior Joe Durocher and sophomores Tate Anderson and Jett Lee took the top spot in the 3×100 backstroke relay (2:34.90).

In the 2×500 freestyle relay, freshmen Alex Crown and Ian Rodgers won the event (9:33.49).

In the 500-yard freestyle relay, junior Zane Roberts , sophomore Joshua Hochard , Crown and Rodgers placed second (4:07.84).

The Patriots placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:33.21), 200-yard freestyle relay (1:24.73), 800-yard freestyle relay (7:12.67), 400-yard medley relay (3:36.13) and 3×100 butterfly relay (2:36.97).

The Patriots are back in action when they travel to take on Towson on Oct. 7 at noon in Towson, Md.

Men’s – Team Scores

Georgetown 336

Howard 310

Mason 304

American 270

Mount St. Mary’s 228

Women’s – Team Scores

Georgetown 334

Mason 300

American 290

Howard 234

Mount St. Mary’s 234

Courtesy: Howard Athletics

WASHINGTON (August 22, 2023) – Howard University men’s swimming & diving opens the new season with a second-place finish at the annual Potomac Relays, hosted by crosstown rival American University.

Overall, the Bison tallied 310 points with a pair of victories.

In the 3×100 Fly relay, graduate Arion Solomon (Fairburn, Ga.), sophomore Taj Benton (Baltimore) and newcomer Mason Green (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) took home gold after clocking in at 2:31.23.

Benton, Solomon joined seniors Spencer Miles (Lynchburg, Va.) and Tristan Stevens (Chicago) in the 200 Free Relay, winning the race with a 1:24.25 time.

On the afternoon, HU had four runner-up finishes (200 Medley Relay; 800 Free Relay; 3×100 Breast Relay & 4×100 IM Relay) and two third-place finishes (500 Free Relay & 800 Free Relay).

Georgetown won the 2023 Potomac Relays, edging out the Bison by only 26 points.

On Oct. 7, Howard hosts crosstown rival Georgetown in the Battle at The Burr II. Meet time is slated for 2 p.m., at Burr Gym Pool.