USC Freshman Zach Bettino Scores Last-Second Winner In OT To Top Stanford At MPSF Invite

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — The No. 3 USC men’s water polo team trailed No. 4 Stanford by three goals in the fourth period before making a comeback that forced overtime in the third-place game of the Overnght/MPSF Invitational. With just one second to go in OT, USC freshman Zach Bettino hammered home his fourth goal of the game to net the winner for the Trojans in a 13-12 win over the Cardinal. USC improves to 9-2 overall with the comeback victory.

The third-place battle featured shifting momentum with eight ties and six lead changes as the Trojans and the Cardinal fought for an upper hand. In the third frame, USC rattled off a run to turn a 6-5 halftime deficit into an 8-6 advantage. Luka Brnetic lit the fuse with his goal just before halftime, and then Max Miller sandwiched two huge goals around a strike from teammate Andrej Grgurevic to lift the Trojans ahead by two. Stanford struck back, however, finishing off back-to-back power plays to level it and spark what would grow to a five-goal Cardinal rally.

That had the Trojans in an 11-8 hold with 5:23 left in regulation, prompting the hosts to dig deep to defend home waters. Freshman Bettino set a new career high for himself when he delivered his third goal of the game at 5:04. He’d find Carson Kranz a minute later for a booming blast that got USC one back. Plagued by early exclusions, Massimo Di Martire got back in gear, finishing off a 6-on5 earned by Miller with a rocket strike that knotted the game at 11-11 with 1:51 on the clock. Defenses would hold, thanks in large part to some big stops from USC goalie Eric Hubner , and it was on to overtime.

More work from Miller at set got the Trojans up on another power play — this one also topped off by Di Martire to net a 12-11 lead for USC. The Cardinal countered with a power play scored of its own just 20 seconds later to make it 12-12. In the next portion of OT, an enormous Hubner save squashed a Stanford 6-on-5 to keep things even. USC would set up later for a final look to win it, going on the attack with seven ticks to go. On the possession, sophomore Jack Vort found Bettino for a bold blast that ripped its way to the back of the net to tally a 13-12 lead with barely a second remaining. The clock would expire quickly on Stanford, and USC emerged victorious in its first overtime game of the year to take third place at the event.

NEXT:

USC stays home next weekend to host Pacific in a nonconference clash at 1 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 1) at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

NOTABLE:

– With his game-high four goals today, FR Zach Bettino set a new career high.

– GS Massimo Di Martire and SR Max Miller continue to lead the team in multiple-goal games with seven apiece and with goals in 10 different games this season.

– With three goals today, Di Martire leads USC in scoring with 22 goals so far this season.

– Hubner’s 10 saves vs. Stanford marked his second double-digit save outing of the season — both during the Overnght/MPSF Invite.

– USC is now 75-64 all-time against Stanford with wins in the past five meetings.

– This was USC’s first overtime game of the season.

2023 Overnght/MPSF Invitational

THIRD PLACE

#3 USC 13, #4 Stanford 12 (OT)

Sept. 24, 2023 | Uytengsu Aquatics Center (Los Angeles, Calif.)

USC 2 – 3 – 3 – 3 — 1 – 1 = 13

STAN 2 – 4 – 3 – 2 — 1 – 0 = 12

SCORING:

USC — Zach Bettino 4, Massimo Di Martire 3, Max Miller 2, Tom McGuire , Luka Brnetic , Andrej Grgurevic , Carson Kranz .

STAN — Ethan Parrish 3, Jackson Painter 3, Soren Jensen 2, Jack Merrill, Grant Watson, Riley Pittman.