George Washington Names Lauren Sullivan New Assistant Coach

Courtesy: GW Sports

WASHINGTON – GW Swimming and diving announced the newest addition to the staff at 22 & G, Assistant Coach Lauren Sullivan. Sullivan joins the Buff and Blue after her collegiate swimming career at Bowling Green State University and her time as a graduate assistant at Northeastern University.

“I want to thank Brian Thomas and the rest of GW Athletics for allowing me the opportunity to continue my coaching career with George Washington University,” Sullivan said. “The program has continued to grow tremendously at both the NCAA and international level, and I cannot wait to learn and grow from the student-athletes and coaches each day. Raise High!”

Sullivan spent four years as a D1 swimmer at BGSU and was a two-time captain there. The backstroke and freestyle were among Sullivan’s specialties, and she was a 14-time finalist at the MAC Championships, a finalist at the CSCAA Meet and was named three times to the MAC All-Academic team.

Sullivan excelled during her time at BGSU and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA. Sullivan was the recipient of the BGSU Presidential Medal of Honor, was twice named the BGSU Athletics Community Service Individual of the Year, and she earned the NCAA Postgrauate Scholorship Award.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lauren to GW and feel really fortunate to have found what we’re looking for in the hiring process,” said Head Coach Brian Thomas . “Lauren will be a tremendous addition to our program in a number of different ways, and I was immediately impressed with her energy, attitude, communication and work ethic. I think Lauren is genuinely excited about what we have to offer at GW, and that really spoke to me as we explored a very deep pool of candidates.”

Following BGSU, Sullivan spent two years as a graduate assistant swim coach while studying at Northeastern University. Sullivan graduated with a Master’s of Science in Speech Language Pathology with a 4.0 GPA and earned the Northeastern University Research Excellence Award.

Thomas added, “It is clear to me that Lauren comes to Foggy Bottom ready to work at all facets of the job, which is critical for a top mid-major program like ours. She’ll add immediately to our recruiting efforts, help stabilize our organization and be a tremendous leader on and off the pool deck for our student-athletes.”