Futures Qualifier Sienna Cheng-Lucey Signs NLI to Swim at Fresno State in 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sienna Cheng-Lucey from Tacoma, Washington, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at Fresno State University in the class of 2028. She told SwimSwam that she chose FSU because:

“When I talked and met the coaches, I felt that they didn’t just see me for who I am now but for who I could become in my years of college with them as my coaches. I saw how they coached and interacted with their swimmers and it made me so happy knowing that I would be a part of that. The swimmers are hard workers and know they can count on each other no matter what. I didn’t see a simple team, I saw a real family, something I have never seen in my years of club. It’s a place I can unexpectedly be proud to call home.”

Cheng-Lucey is a senior at Stadium High School, where she holds the school record in the 100 back. She is unattached in club swimming this year. “I not only being trained by my dad, but having the most successful season of my swim career.”

Cheng-Lucey wrapped up her prep career in November at the 2023 WIAA Girls 3A State Championship, placing 6th in both the 100 free (52.86) and the 100 back (56.71). A month later she ripped PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 back at the Pacific Northwest LSC Senior Short Course Championships, where she finaled in the 50 free (9th), 100 free (15th), 50 back (5th), 100 back (4th), and 200 back (6th).

She kicked off 2024 with a new PB in the 200 back at the VAST Washington Open, and came in 5th in the 50 free, 16th in the 200 free, 3rd in the 50 back, and 6th in the 200 back. Cheng-Lucey has been a Tacoma athlete of the week, Tacoma athlete of the year nominee, and multi-time finalist at Pacific Northwest Senior Champs, Western Sectionals, and Western Zones.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 55.69

200 back – 2:01.79

50 free – 23.71

100 free – 52.25

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.