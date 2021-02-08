Futures Qualifier Caitlin Horn Makes Verbal Commitment to Miami RedHawks

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Caitlin Horn from Huntersville, North Carolina has announced her intention to swim and study at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I am stoked to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Miami University of Ohio! I want to give a huge thanks to all of my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today. I can’t wait to be a Redhawk!”

Horn attends Cox Mill High School. In her sophomore year season, she placed 3rd in the 50 free (with a PB of 23.80) and 6th in the 100 free (52.72) at the North Carolina NCHSAA 3A State Swimming & Diving Championships. Horn swims year-round with SwimMAC Carolina. She competed at the North Carolina Swimming 18&U Winter Championships in December and notched lifetime bests in the 100 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. She placed 13th in the 50 free, 9th in the 100 free, and 11th in the 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.80

100 free – 51.27

200 free – 1:53.32

100 breast – 1:06.04

200 breast – 2:26.94

200 IM – 2:09.36

100 fly – 59.82

Horn will join the RedHawks in the class of 2026 with Audrey Conley and Brooke-Lynn Clark. Miami came in 4th of 8 teams at the 2020 MAC Championships. Horn’s 100 free time is already fast enough to score in the B final at the conference level. It took 23.52/1:51.95 to get a second swim in the 50/200 free.

