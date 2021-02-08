Summer Juniors Qualifier Owen Watkins (2022) Gives Verbal Nod to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Owen Watkins, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Fort Collins, Colorado, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah in the class of 2026.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah! I’d like to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and friends who have helped me get to where I am. Go Utes!”

Watkins is a junior at Fossil Ridge High School. As a freshman at the Colorado 5A State Swimming and Diving Championship in May 2019, he was an A-finalist in the 100 fly, 500 free, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay, contributing to Fossil Ridge’s fourth-place team finish. His sophomore season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic (boys’ swimming is a spring sport in Colorado).

He does his year-round swimming with Fort Collins Area Swim Team. Since the reopening of the pools, he has picked up new lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM as well as the LCM 100 fly. In October, he updated his times in the 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 400 IM at the Scary FAST Invite. In December, he competed at FAST’s Winter Showcase where he clocked PBs in the 50 free, 100 free (exact same time as in October), 100 fly, and 200 fly. Two weeks later he swam at the CSC-Lakeside Winter Dual Meet and improved his best SCY 200 free and LCM 100 fly times. He earned a Summer Juniors cut in the latter. Watkins competed in the 100 fly and 200 fly at 2019 Winter Juniors West. He holds two Colorado Swimming LSC age group records in 100 the fly (11-12) and 400 medley relay (13-14).

Utah’s class of 2026 will also include recent verbal commits Brandon Miller and Ike Harms. Watkins will join the Utes’ very young butterfly group that includes Tony Puertas, Noah Carlson, Sam Lucas, Max Hernandez-Nietling, and Holden Ellsworth.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 49.54

200 fly – 1:48.03

50 free – 21.22

100 free – 46.23

200 free – 1:42.64

500 free – 4:38.34

100 back – 54.04

200 back – 1:54.01

400 IM – 4:02.97

