OT Qualifier Brandon Miller Verbally Commits to Utah; Will Join Sister Kayla

Brandon Miller, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah where his sister, Kayla Miller, is currently a sophomore. They will overlap one year during the 2022-23 season.

A junior at Carrboro High School, Miller is a three-time North Carolina Independent Schools Division III state champion. He won the 200 IM (1:55.76) and 100 back (52.37) as a sophomore at the 2020 state meet and the 100 back (53.64) as a freshman.

In club swimming, where he represents North Carolina Aquatic Club, Miller is an Olympic Trials Wave 2 qualifier in the 200m back (2:00.80). He achieved that time, along with three other PBs, at 2020 U.S. Open-Greensboro. Miller placed 3rd in the 200 back at the Greensboro meet and was ranked 6th overall in the combined standings. He also swam best times in the 800 free (8:22.98), 100 fly (1:01.18), and 400 IM (4:31.11).

Miller competed at the 18&U Winter Championships in December. He had a monster meet, notching PBs in no fewer than six events: 200/1650 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. He placed 3rd in the 1650 free, 7th in the 400 IM, and 16th in the 200 free. (He swam the 100/200 back and 200 fly in prelims, coming in 13th/2nd/18th, but did not swim them in finals).

Miller plans to attend USA Swimming’s Open Water Nationals in 2021.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:45.92

100 back – 50.67

1650 free – 15:33.61

1000 free – 9:20.92

500 free – 4:35.09

200 free – 1:42.04

400 IM – 3:57.84

200 fly – 1:54.04

Miller will join Ike Harms in the Utah class of 2026. His best times are already within scoring range at the conference level. In 2020, he would have been a B finalist in the 200 back and a (non-scoring) C finalist in the 400 IM. He also would have placed 19th in the mile.

