Henry Bethel Hits 52.9 BR, 1:45.5 IM and Snaps Bentz’s 200 IM Georgia HS Record

2021 GEORGIA HS 6A STATE CHAMPS

February 5, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Live Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2021 GHSA 6A State Swimming & Diving Meet’

Johns Creek took the team title today as Dalton’s Henry Bethel dropped two Georgia state records at the 6A Championships.

TOP TEAM FINISHES

Johns Creek – 408.5 Dalton – 304.5 Lakeside (Dekalb) – 282 Centennial – 236 Kennesaw Mountain – 227

Dalton senior and UGA commit Henry Bethel was a force today, helping Dalton to their second-place finish in the team standings.

Bethel kicked off his program with a win in the 200 IM, dominating the field with a monstrous 1:45.54. That time is his first performance under 1:46, and he clips Olympian Gunnar Bentz’s 200 IM Georgia state record of 1:45.55 by a hundredth. John’s Creek’s Andrew Simmons was second in a time of 1:48.51, just off a best. Simmons will join Bethel at Auburn this fall.

In the 100 breast, it was all Bethel again, as he blasted a 52.96 to clear Liam Bell’s 2019 state record by almost a full second. Bethel was 54.31 at this meet last year and 54.07 in December 2020, the latter being his old best going into this meet. He skipped the 53-second range altogether tonight, and his time now vaults him to #30 all-time in the 17-18 top performers rankings.

With Bethel’s 200 IM and 100 breast times today, he’s faster than any Auburn swimmer went in either event during the 2019-20 season and so far this season.

Centennial took the opening medley relay, going 1:33.44. They got a 24.71 breast leg from junior Justin Bender and a 21.60 fly leg from junior Sebastien Sergile, finishing just ahead of Johns Creek (1:33.74) who had a 22.97 lead-off from Simmons. Bender would go on to touch second behind Bethel in the 100 breast at 54.91. That was Bender’s first time under 56– to get a sense of how far Bender has come, before the pandemic, he’d never broken a minute.

Coming right out of the 200 medley relay, Sergile slammed down a 1:35.36 in the 200 free, trimming almost a full second off of his old best. He rattled Michael Taylor’s 2017 state record of 1:35.16, splitting 46.3 on the first 100 (22.4/23.8) and 49.0 on the second (24.4/24.5). Coming in second was LSU commit and Dalton junior Roman Valdez at 1:37.13, a best by a half-second for him.

Sergile also won the 500 free, crushing a lifetime best in 4:23.30. The uncommitted junior has come a long way since the pandemic hit: his pre-March 2020 bests were 1:38.22 in the 200 and 4:27.37 in the 500.

Later in the 100 free, Valdez returned for a win this time, clocking a 44.63, cutting a quarter-second off of his old best. In the 200 free relay, Valdez (20.71) led off Dalton’s 200 free relay to a big win at 1:23.81, with Bethel anchoring in 19.80 as they just missed a state record. They bookended the 400 free relay, too, with Valdez hitting a 44.77 leading off and Bethel anchoring in 44.06 as Dalton clocked a 3:05.51 for the win.

Building off his 200 IM runner-up finish, Simmons gave Johns Creek a win in the 100 back, posting a 49.17. With his contributions, and their overall depth, Johns Creek was able to pull off the win despite huge performances from swimmers at Dalton and Centennial.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS