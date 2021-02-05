Sophomore Elizabeth Tilt Powers Lassiter Girls to Georgia 6A Title

2021 GEORGIA HS 6A STATE CHAMPS

February 4, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Live Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2021 GHSA 6A State Swimming & Diving Meet’

The Lassiter High School girls cruised to the 6A title today, propelled by two big wins from sophomore Elizabeth Tilt.

TOP TEAM FINISHES

Lassiter – 413.5 Cambridge – 377 Lakeside (Dekalb) – 240 Centennial – 213 Allatoona – 206

Lassiter and Cambridge tangled in the opening 200 medley relay, as Cambridge edged out Lassiter, 1:46.42 to 1:46.84. In the 200 free directly after, though, Lassiter built an early lead in the team race, securing second, fourth and fifth place in the event led by runner-up Allison Brown (new best 1:50.82). The event went to Centennial senior Madeline Singletary, a UNC commit, at 1:50.42. It’s Singletary’s second state title after she won the 500 free in 2019.

Building off of a strong showing in the 200 free, Lassiter sophomore Elizabeth Tilt went head-to-head with Cambridge sophomore Sophie Brison in the 200 IM, touching out Brison with a new best time of 2:00.27. Brison settled for second in 2:00.44– Brison was 2:00.68 for the win in this event last year.

Tilt put up another win for Lassiter in the 100 fly, crushing a 54.81 to just miss a lifetime best. The Lassiter 200 free relay won, posting a 1:37.90, while they rounded out their meet with a second relay win in the 400 free relay. Finishing in 3:32.09, they got a big 51.28 anchor from Tilt.

Rachel Fulton, a senior at Lakeside (Evans), was 23.03 to win the 50 free ahead of Sequoyah junior and Arkansas commit Delaney Harrison (23.25). In the 100 free, Harrison powered to the win by over a full second, going 50.54.

Fulton and Brison clashed in the 100 back, the race coming down to the touch. Georgia Tech commit Fulton prevailed, hitting a 54.69 ahead of Brison’s 54.76. This was a huge performance from Fulton; her old best of 23.42 in the 50 was from spring 2019, while her previous PR in the 100 back (56.18) is from spring 2018.

OTHER WINNERS