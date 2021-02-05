Sprinter Ike Harms Sends Verbal Commitment to Utah for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ike Harms from Santa Clarita, California has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah. He will head east to Salt Lake City in the fall of 2022.

“I chose Utah because of the very supportive coaching staff and team. Even with the limited recruiting experience I felt that Utah was the team I felt most at home with. The campus and Salt Lake City are incredibly beautiful and I can’t wait to be a Ute!”

A junior at Canyon High School, Harms swim for his high school and for Canyons Aquatic Club. He is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and specializes in sprint free and fly. With his sophomore season lost to the coronavirus shutdown, his only high school swimming experience was as a freshman, when he was a B-finalist in both the 50 free (21.74) and 100 free (47.47 in prelims) at the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships.

He competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 50 free and swam the leadoff 100 free for the CANY 400 free relay. Two months later he upgraded his times in both events at Carlsbad Sectionals. He swam the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly and finaled in the 50 free (21st) and 100 free (6th). His 50/100 free and 100 fly times were all PBs. As it turns out, it was his last racing opportunity. Southern California Swimming did not host 18&U Winter Championships; the only meet held in SoCal after the COVID shutdown was the U.S. Open in Irvine.

Harms is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free in both SCY and LCM. His best SCY times include:

50 free – 20.90

100 free – 45.33

200 free – 1:43.79

100 fly – 52.76

Harms is the first public verbal commitment to the Utah class of 2026. The Utes finished 5th of 6 teams at the 2020 Pac-12 Conference Championships, beating USC by 65.5 points. It took 20.15/44.17/1:36.94 in the 50/100 free and 48.82 in the 100 fly to score at the 2020 conference meet. So far this season, give Utes have broken the 21-second barrier: Cooper Deryk (20.28), Felix Chiun (20.45), Santiago Contreras (20.53), Finn O’Haimhirgin (20.70), and Andy Britton (20.90).

