Claire Weinstein Throws Down Two Best Times at WEST Intrasquad Meet

2021 West Winter Quack Splash

January 30-31, 2021

Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester, Mt Kisco, NY

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 MR West Winter Quack Splash”

Members of the Westchester Aquatic Club competed last weekend in an intrasquad competition featuring their senior and national team swimmers.

Claire Weinstein, who recently became the youngest qualifier for the 2021 US Olympic Trials, and was back in the short course pool this weekend, racing some of her non-traditional events. The 13 year-old racked up a total of three victories, in addition to posting two best times.

Weinstein kicked-off the weekend swimming the mixed 200 freestyle, where she touched first in a time of 1:48.87. Despite coming off a rest from the Pro Swim Series, she still managed to get within a second of her best time, which stands at a 1:47.66. Weinstein’s other freestyle event of the day came in the mixed 50 freestyle, where she touched 5th in a time of 24.04. Her time was the fastest of the day among all female competitors by well over a second, and she was only about a half second from her best time of 23.41.

Later, Weinstein dominated the mixed 200 butterfly, posting a time of 2:03.86 to claim victory. This was a best time for Weinstein by almost 8 seconds, marking her first time under 2:10. Her previous best stood at a 2:11.72.

Finishing out the day, Weinstein competed in back-to-back events, beginning with the 100 breaststroke and finishing off her day with the 100 butterfly. In the mixed 100 breaststroke, Weinstein threw down a 1:06.89, touching 4th overall and 1st amongst all female competitors. She was less than a tenth of a second off of her best time, which stands at a 1:06.81. Weinstein completed her day by claiming first overall in the mixed 100 butterfly, touching in a time of 58.89. This was her second best time of the day, coming under her previous best of 1:01.11 from 2019, which she cut over 2 seconds off of.

Other Highlights: