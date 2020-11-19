U.S. Open Qualifier Brooke-Lynn Clark (2022) Sends Verbal to Miami RedHawks

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Brooke-Lynn Clark from Newport News, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for the 2022-23 school year.

“I am beyond excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Miami University! Go RedHawks! ❤️🤍 #loveandhonor”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Clark is homeschooled and swims for the club team Coast Guard Blue Dolphins. A versatile swimmer, she competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 400 IM and time-trialed the 200 breast and 200 fly, picking up PBs in both events. She also swam lifetime bests in the LCM time trials, going a Winter U.S. Open time of 2:21.30 in the 200 IM and Winter Juniors time of 4:59.39 in the 400 IM.

This spring, she added new times in the 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM at Virginia Swimming LSC Short Course Senior Championships, where she placed 5th in the 200 breast, 9th in the 400 IM, 10th in the 100 breast, 22nd in the 200 fly, 25th in the 200 IM, and 29th in the 200 back. She did even better at the LCM version of the Virginia Senior Championships in the summer of 2019. There, she finished 3rd in the 400 IM, 5th in the 200 IM, 7th in the 200 breast, 14th in the 100 breast, 15th in the 200 back, and 20th in the 200 fly. Her 200 back (2:26.19), 100 breast (1:16.23), 200 breast (2:42.51), and 200 fly (2:25.52) were all best times. She also competed at Geneva Futures and finaled in the 400 IM (9th) and 200 breast (21st).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.32

200 breast – 2:18.57

200 IM – 2:05.39

400 IM – 4:24.00

100 fly – 58.42

200 fly – 2:05.90

200 back – 2:04.20

Clark will join Audrey Conley in the Miami University class of 2026. The RedHawks finished 4th of 8 teams at the 2020 MAC Championships. Clark’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 200 breast and 400 IM. It took 1:04.31 to score in the 100 breast and 2:05.00 to get a second swim in the 200 IM.

