Novelline Smashes 53.0 in 100-Yard Back To Highlight IL Club Meets

Three club meets in the state of Illinois provided highly-ranked age group times this week. We’ll run through the high points of all three.

Results of all three meet are available on Meet Mobile.

2020 ILCL – Glenbrook vs NASA Wildcat

16-year-old Carly Novelline hit lifetime-bests in both the 100-yard back and 100-yard fly for Wildcat Aquatic in a dual meet with Glenbrook Swim Club.

Novelline was ranked #13 in the nation for her recruiting class – she’s a current high school junior in the graduating class of 2022. Last March, she went 55.6 in fly and 53.3 in back to jump onto that list.

After this week’s meet, though, she’s primed to move up the charts. Novelline dropped more than two seconds in the 100 fly to go 53.59, and cut three tenths in the 100 back down to 53.02.

That 100 back time moves Novelline to #49 all-time in USA Swimming’s 15-16 ranks. She’s just outside the top 100 in the 100 fly. Novelline has verbally committed to the University of Virginia.

Meanwhile 15-year-old Maggie Papanicholas went 2:17.92 for a new lifetime-best in the 200-yard breaststroke. That’s a drop of about two tenths of a second for Papanicholas, who swims for Glenbrook Swim Club. Papanicholas was also 1:01.73 in the 100 breaststroke, three tenths off her lifetime-best set earlier this fall.

On the boys side, 14-year-old Dominic Mazurek had a breakout meet, with four lifetime-best swims.

Probably most impressive was his 57.91 in the 100-yard breaststroke. That checks in just inside the top 100 of all-time in USA Swimming’s 13-14 ranks. Mazurek dropped 2.6 seconds with that swim.

The Glenbrook Swim Club swimmer was also 54.18 in the 100 back, 1:59.61 in the 200 back, and 1:49.99 in the 200 free. The 200 back was a drop of almost four and a half seconds.

2020 ILCL PAC Patriot Fall Finale

14-year-old Colin Zhang hit five lifetime-bests in the PAC Fall Finale, which included sessions in both short course yards and long course meters.

His long course meter breaststroke times were probably most impressive. Zhang went 1:05.89 in the 100-meter breast, dropping more than four seconds to fly up the all-time USA Swimming ranks in his age group. Zhang now sits #17 all-time in the 13-14 historical ranks.

In the 200 breast, he cut about five seconds to go 2:26.39. That’s #94 all-time in USA Swimming’s ranks.

Zhang also hit three lifetime-bests in short course yards. He made his first foray under 50 seconds with a 48.98 in the 100 free, plus a 1:46.45 career-best in the 200 free and a four-second drop to go 1:55.71 in the 200 IM.

15-year-old Jaden Heinlein went 2:03.99 in the 200-meter back. That’s a time drop of almost three seconds, and puts Heinlein just a second off the U.S. Olympic Trials cut for 2021.

Heinlein also came up with best times in the 100-yard free (48.86), 100-yard back (50.56) and 200-yard IM (1:53.36).

Alligator Aquatics Dual With PPD

12-year-old Vera Conic blasted a huge time drop at a dual meet between Alligator Aquatics and her Palatine Park District swim team. Conic dropped more than five seconds in her 200-yard backstroke, going 2:02.66.

In USA Swimming history, that ranks Conic #21 in the 11-12 ranks. Only four girls have ever been under 2:00 in the 11-12 age group, and Conic is only a second away from breaking into the top 10 of all-time for the age group in this event.