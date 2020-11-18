2020 Auburn Invite Day 1 Prelims: Kieran Smith Puts Up 4:11.08 500 FR

2020 Auburn Fall Invitational

Wednesday, November 18th- Friday, November 20th

James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, AL

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Teams: Auburn, Florida

Live Results

The 2020 Auburn Fall Invitational has kicked off here at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center as the Auburn Tigers host the Florida Gators this week. The championship-style meet will feature three days of competition, consisting of a prelims and finals session each day. This morning, the invite saw the prelims of the men’s and women’s 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Highlighting the prelims session was Florida junior Kieran Smith‘s leading 500 free time, where he put up a 4:11.08. That registers as the 2nd-fastest swim of his career, only behind his NCAA/American record of 4:06.32 from the 2020 SEC Championships. Florida teammates sophomore Trey Freeman (4:16.87) and junior Bobby Finke (4:18.37) rounded out the top 3 times in the event this morning.

Smith also swam the 200 IM this morning, posting the top time of 1:46.46. The remaining top four in this event, Florida sophomore Kevin Vargas (1:47.46), Auburn freshman Reid Mikuta (1:47.50), and Florida junior Miguel Cancel (1:47.51), are separated by just five one-hundredths.

In the men’s 50 free, the entire top three this morning all swam sub-20, led by Florida sophomore Eric Friese (19.74). At the 2019 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational around the same time last year, Friese swam 20.07/19.73 in this event. Florida newcomer Adam Chaney put up the second-fastest swim this morning with a 19.81, which is just outside of his top five career times. Florida junior Will Davis rounded out this morning’s top three at 19.85. Sophomore Nik Eberly put up the fastest Auburn swim this morning at 20.15 to take fourth into finals.

On the women’s side, Florida sophomore Leah Braswell leads the 500 free by nearly 3 seconds heading into finals with a 4:41.28. Florida sophomore Tylor Mathieu (4:44.22) and newcomer Elise Bauer (4:44.76) finish off the top three morning times while Auburn’s Emily Hetzer sits in fourth with a 4:45.76. For Bauer, her time this morning chopped more than two seconds off her lifetime best of 4:47.34 from March 2019.

In the women’s 200 IM, Florida teammates Kathleen Golding (1:58.35) and Vanessa Pearl (1:58.53) swam morning times less than two-tenths apart, setting up a nice dual for this evening’s finals. Golding’s swim this morning flirted with her career best of 1:58.18, set at the 2020 SEC Championships. Auburn’s Hannah Ownbey registered the only other sub-2:00 swim this morning with a 1:59.53.

Topping the women’s 50 free was Florida sophomore Talia Bates, touching in at 22.59. Swimming just 0.04s behind Bates to join her in the middle lanes this evening was transfer teammate Katie Mack (22.63). Mack’s current career best is a 22.60, which she set as a 15-year-old in 2017. Auburn’s AJ Kutsch (22.86) and Florida’s Kirschtine Balbuena (22.88) were the remaining sub-23 swimmers this morning.

Tonight’s finals session is set to begin at 6:00pm ET, starting with the 200 free relay timed finals and ending with the 400 medley relay timed finals.