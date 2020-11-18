SwimSwam’s ISL Final ‘Psych Sheets’ & Team Ratings, XBox Style

Thanks to SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin for compiling the psych sheets and doing all the math for our ‘Xbox’ team ratings.

The International Swimming League final is this weekend. And to make it feel more like a traditional championship swim meet, SwimSwam has compiled season-best times from all four teams to create a meet ‘psych sheet’ of sorts.

Psych Sheets

A few notes:

Times included are season-bests for season 2 of the ISL only – not lifetime-bests.

Relay split times are included alongside an athlete’s season-best, for context. Occasionally, we’ve got an athlete with a relay split but no individual time – they’re listed at the bottom of results, even if their split suggests they’d be ranked much higher.

Each team has its top 3 athletes listed if three or more have swum the event this year. Teams will only be able to enter two athletes per event, but using the top three gives a good sense of when a team has a tough lineup choice to make between three highly-ranked athletes – or when a team would see a big dropoff from its #2 swimmer to its #3 option.

Barry has also included jackpot lines and cutoff time lines, which will show when a team could be at risk of either getting points stolen in a jackpot or taking a points penalty for missing a cutoff time.

These psych sheets don’t include the skin races, as the strokes for those races won’t be determined until we know the medley relay winners on day 1. For a more detailed analysis of the skin races in all four strokes, check out this post from earlier today.

XBox Style Team Ratings

Early in the season, Barry ran a rough approximation of Xbox Live ratings on ISL teams, aiming for an Elo-based rating system of ISL franchises.

You can see that post from last month here. Calculated after just the third of twelve ISL matches so far this year, that ratings system did put the four eventual finalist teams in the top four, and also accurately ranked the bottom two teams eliminated after the regular season.

Rank Team Rating Sigma (Confidence Rating) Delta (Change Since Last Week) 1 ENS 2291 45 19 2 CAC 2222 45 -209 3 LON 2007 40 214 4 LAC 1855 41 -78 5 TOK 1735 40 43 6 IRO 1428 42 -2 7 TOR 1222 43 29 8 NYB 1148 43 -84 9 AQC 892 49 — 10 DCT 849 50 —

That pretty much exactly mirrors our final edition Power Rankings – which, to be fair, take a lot of Barry’s statistical analysis into account. The only difference is that the XBox ratings put the DC Trident last, while our Power Rankings had them 9th and the Aqua Centurions 10th.