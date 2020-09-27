Ohio HS State Finalist Audrey Conley Chooses Miami (OH) for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Conley of the Dayton Raiders is staying local with a verbal commitment to Miami (OH) for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Waynesville High School in Waynesville, Ohio.

Conley is just the second commitment to a mid-major program we’ve covered for the NCAA class of 2026, following Brice Barrieault to Army.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Miami University! I couldn’t have achieved this goal without the support of my family, friends and coaches. Although it was tough going through the recruiting process during a pandemic, the coaching staff at Miami made it easy. I can’t wait to join this team in 2022! Go RedHawks!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 53.98

200 free – 1:53.09

500 free – 4:53.43

1650 free – 16:42.19

At the 2020 Ohio HS State Championships (Division II), Conley made A-finals in the 200 free and 500 free, placing seventh in the former and fifth in the latter. She was the third-place finisher in the 500 free in 2019, as a freshman.

The Miami RedHawk women placed fourth of eight teams at the 2020 Mid-American Conference Championships. They just graduated Claire Doerr, their sole scorer in the 500 free at that meet, as well as Emma Bradley, their highest finisher in the mile in 2020; with her current best, Conley would’ve made the 500 free A-final.

Conley’s biggest impact for Miami might be in the mile; she would’ve finished fifth in that event at the 2020 MAC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.