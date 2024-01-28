Four Pool Records Go Down As Nebraska Defeats Illinois 169-131

Illinois vs Nebraska

January 27, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

PDF Results

Score: Nebraska 169 – Illinois 131

The Illinois women hosted Nebraska for senior meet on Saturday. The Cornhuskers won by over 30 points.

Leading the way for Nebraska was Genevieve Jorgenson who swept the distance freestyle events. First, Jorgenson won the 1000 free in a 9:41.68, leading a 1-2 finish as teammate Caterina Bisiacchi was second in a 10:04.76. Jorgenson’s swim was a new Illinois pool record. Later in the meet, Jorgenson also won the 500 free touching in a 4:49.04, ahead of Bisiacchi who touched in a 4:55.72.

Jorgenson also helped the team to a relay win in the 400 free. The relay of Emily Haimes, Giulia Marchi, Beatrix Tanko, and Jorgenson touched in a 3:23.73. Tanko had the fastest split with a 50.11. Tanko also picked up an individual win in the 100 fly touching in a 53.98.

Sarah Barton also picked up key points for Nebraska as she won the 200 backstroke in a 1:59.15. Barton also finished second in the 200 butterfly (2:01.01) touching behind teammate Anastasia Tichy who won in a 1:59.22.

Both diving events were key to Nebraska’s win as they swept both the 1 and 3 meter events, picking up 16 points for each event compared to Illinois’ three points each event. Freshman Abigail Baxter led the way on both boards as she won the 3 meter in a score of a 331.65 and the 1 meter in a 296.18.

The Fighting Illini were led by Sara Jass. Jass won the 200 breast in a 2:13.61 as well as the 200 IM in a 2:00.60. Her 200 IM time marked a new pool record. Jass also swam a personal best in the 100 breast touching in a 1:02.95 for third. That swim sits at #8 in Illinois school history. Nebraska’s Jojo Randby won the 100 breast in a 1:02.43.

Finishing just behind Jass in the 200 breast was Sydney Stoll who was second in a 2:01.61. Stoll also picked up her own individual win in the 200 freestyle touching in a pool record of a 1:48.72. That swim also sits at 7th in Illinois school history. Stoll also led off the team’s 200 medley relay that earned a win to kick off the meet. The relay of Stoll, Kylee Sessions, Logan Kuehne, and Lily Olson won in a 1:41.64. Kuehne also won the 50 freestyle in a 23.62, picking up a huge win over Nebraska’s Beatrix Tanko who touched in a 23.63.

Other Event Winners: