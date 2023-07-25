Four New Nations Inserted Into Medal Table Through Day Three In Fukuoka

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2023 World Championships saw a series of nations earn their first medals of the competition, spreading the hardware wealth now among 16 different countries.

Great Britain secured two medals in the first final of the evening, courtesy of its historic 1-2 finish in the men’s 200m freestyle.

Matt Richards topped the 2free podium in a new lifetime best of 1:44.30 while his domestic rival and reigning Olympic champion in the event Tom Dean posted 1:44.32 as tonight’s silver medalist.

The pair’s performances represented the first time ever that two British men landed on a World Championships podium in the event.

Wrangling up bronze was Hwang Sunwoo who posted a time of 1:44.42, giving his nation of Korea its first medal here in Fukuoka.

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte cemented her comeback queen status, taking the women’s 100m breast in a dominant fashion. The 2012 Olympic champion clocked a time of 1:04.62 to win by over one second and add Lithuania to the table.

Runner-up Tatjana Schoenmaker grabbed silver in the race to give South Africa its first medal of the meet.

Schoenmaker will try to add to the tally in the 200m breast, representing the nation’s top medal contender overall with the absence of teammates Chad Le Clos, Pieter Coetze and Matt Sates.

Australia added a gold to its huge haul from night one, with Kaylee McKeown producing a new competition record en route to winning the women’s 100m back.

McKeown touched in 57.53 to get the edge over runner-up and former World Record holder Regan Smith of the United States while her stars n’ stripes teammate Katherine Berkhoff also landed on the podium with the bronze. The pair helped bring the U.S.’s total medals to 14 through day 3.

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 3 of 2023 World Championships