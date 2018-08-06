Follow The 2018 Australian Pan Pacs Team On Social Media

August 06th, 2018

Below, find links to the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the 2018 Australian Pan Pacific Championships team. With the meet about a week and a half away, you can follow along as the athletes put together their final preparations for the biggest competition of the year. The meet is set to take place August 9th-14th in Tokyo, Japan.

Scanning through the roster below, you will notice the omission of significant names not competing in Tokyo like Cam McEvoy, James Magnussen, Bronte Campbelland Minna Atherton.

You can check out our full roster announcement here.

Men’s Team Twitter Instagram
Jack Cartwright N/A @jack.cartwright_
Kyle Chalmers N/A @kyle_chalmers3
Alexander Graham @alex_graham1 @alex.graham
Mack Horton @_mackhorton @mackhorton
Grant Irvine @Grant_Irvine17 @grant_irvine
Mitch Larkin @Larkin_mitch @mitchell.larkin
Clyde Lewis N/A @clydelew_95
Jack McLoughlin @Jackmcloughli10 @jackmcloughlin
David Morgan N/A @david_morgan_swimmer
Jake Packard N/A @jake_packard
James Roberts @James_Roberts @james_roberts_
Nick Sloman N/A @nick_sloman
Zac Stubblety-Cook @stubbletyzac @zac_stubblety
Matthew Wilson @Matt_wilson_28 @matt_wilson28
Elijah Winnington @elijahwinno @elijah_winnington
Bradley Woodward N/A @bradwoodward1
Women’s Team Twitter Instagram
Jessica Ashwood @JessicaAshwood @jessica_ashwood
Cate Campbell @catecamp @cate_campbell
Madeleine Gough N/A @maddy_gough
Madeline Groves N/A @mad_groves
Chelsea Gubecka @chelsea_gubecka @chelsea_gubecka
Jessica Hansen N/A @jesshansen__
Shayna Jack @ShaynaJack @shayna_jack
Kareena Lee @kareenajl @kareenajl
Emma McKeon @emma_mckeon @emmamckeon
Kaylee McKeown N/A @kaylee_mckeown
Kiah Melverton N/A @melvertonkiah
Leiston Pickett @LeistonPickett @leistonpickett
Emily Seebohm @emcbomb @emcbomb
Mikkayla Sheridan @mikkisheridan @mikkisheridan
Laura Taylor N/A N/A
Brianna Throssell @briathrossell @briannathrossell
Ariarne Titmus N/A @ariarnetitmus_

