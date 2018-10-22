Florida’s Kacper Stokowski Out with Illness, Expected to Return

University of Florida freshman Kacper Stokowski is expected to return to the pool after dealing with a “medical related illness” that has sidelined him for the team’s past two meets, the school told SwimSwam Monday.

Stokowski, who represents Poland internationally, is a World Junior Record holder in the short-course meters 50 backstroke (23.42 swum in Gorzow, Poland, in March 2017) and 100 backstroke (50.53 swum in Olsztyn, Poland, in December 2016). He swam in Florida’s season-opener against Florida Atlantic, winning the 200 free in 1:38.55 (over a second ahead of the second-place finisher), and went 45.12 to lead off the winning 4×100 free relay.

The 19-year-old is a key part of Florida’s freshman class that was ranked No. 4 in SwimSwam’s pre-season assessment. The team has fared well even without him so far, with fellow freshmen Trey Freeman, Robert Finke, and Kieran Smith racking up dual meet wins in his absence.

Florida’s season continues next weekend against SEC-rival Georgia, and while a spokesperson said that he was expected back soon, no exact timeline was given.

 

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
paloozas

khader baqlah is not a freshman lol

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Grrr

Baqlah is a junior.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jimbo

Yes let’s give Baqlah a few more years!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!