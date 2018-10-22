Florida’s Kacper Stokowski Out with Illness, Expected to Return

University of Florida freshman Kacper Stokowski is expected to return to the pool after dealing with a “medical related illness” that has sidelined him for the team’s past two meets, the school told SwimSwam Monday.

Stokowski, who represents Poland internationally, is a World Junior Record holder in the short-course meters 50 backstroke (23.42 swum in Gorzow, Poland, in March 2017) and 100 backstroke (50.53 swum in Olsztyn, Poland, in December 2016). He swam in Florida’s season-opener against Florida Atlantic, winning the 200 free in 1:38.55 (over a second ahead of the second-place finisher), and went 45.12 to lead off the winning 4×100 free relay.

The 19-year-old is a key part of Florida’s freshman class that was ranked No. 4 in SwimSwam’s pre-season assessment. The team has fared well even without him so far, with fellow freshmen Trey Freeman, Robert Finke, and Kieran Smith racking up dual meet wins in his absence.

Florida’s season continues next weekend against SEC-rival Georgia, and while a spokesperson said that he was expected back soon, no exact timeline was given.