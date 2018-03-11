Florida International Women, Navy Men Capture CSCAA Invite Titles

2018 CSCAA NATIONAL INVITATIONAL

After 16 meet records fell over the course of the first two days, Boise State’s Hayley Hill kicked up day 3 of the 2018 CSCAA National Invitational by obliterating the previous 1650 record. Hill took the win in 16:29.26, over 10 seconds under the previous meet record of 16:40.73. Close behind were Oceane Peretti in 16:30.07 and Bryn Handley in 16:31.96. Immediately after, Denver’s Colin Gilbert took down the previous men’s record by 18 seconds, winning in 15:06.28. Tamas Novoszath was second in 15:13.09, and in third was Luke Nelson in 15:16.18.

Florida International’s Sara Gyertyanffy set a new CSCAA record in the women’s 100 IM, going 55.77. In second was Emily Zhang in 55.94, followed by Kaitlyn Swinney in 56.12. Wright State’s Mitchell Stover downed the men’s record in 49.08, followed by Neil Wachtler in 49.46 and Benjamin Shulte in 49.70.

In the women’s 200 back, San Jose State’s Colleen Humel went 1:53.60, setting a new meet record. Hannah Gouger took second in 1:55.57, followed by Jamie Miller in third (1:55.84). La Salle’s Fabian Bergman took down the meet and pool record, winning the men’s race in 1:43.39. Bryce Kananowicz followed in 1:44.64, and Kevin Liu took third in 1:45.33.

North Texas’ Claudia Kitching set a new meet record in the women’s 200 breast, going 2:12.01. Carita Luukanen was second in 2:12.68, and Charlotte Simon took third in 2:12.74.

South Carolina’s Marissa Delgado took down the meet record in the women’s 200 fly, winning in 1:57.25. Heidi Bradley followed in 1:56.92, and Stephanie Hussey took third in 1:58.05. Will Riggs, also of South Carolina, set a new meet record in the men’s race, going 1:44.91. Peter Mikheyev took second in 1:45.65, and Micah Oh was third in 1:47.18.

Florida International’s women’s team of Letizia Bertelli, Kyna Pereira, Sara Gyertyanffy, and Skye Carey split 49.51/49.65/50.27/49.13 en route to their new meet record of 3:18.56. George Washinton’s men’s team of Maximillian Forstenhaeusler, Patrick Lersch, Moritz Fath, and Alexander Auster split 44.51/43.78/44.61/43.99 for their winning time of 2:56.89.

Other Winners

Florida International’s Letizia Bertelli just missed the meet record (49.13) in the women’s 100 free, winning in 49.14.

just missed the meet record (49.13) in the women’s 100 free, winning in 49.14. South Carolina’s Allen Ross narrowly out-touched Maximillian Forstenhaeusler in the men’s 100 free, going 44.45 and 44.46, respectively.

narrowly out-touched in the men’s 100 free, going 44.45 and 44.46, respectively. Oleksandr Karpenko of Incarnate Word won the men’s 200 breast in 1:55.44, over a second ahead of Joseph Brown‘s second-place 1:56.54.

Top 10 Final Team Scores — Women’s Meet

Florida International – 598.5 Rice – 483 Denver – 428 South Carolina – 394 San Jose State – 325 Boise State – 267 Navy – 213.5 George Washington – 145.5 Richmond – 142 Grand Canyon – 141.5

Top 10 Final Team Scores — Men’s Meet