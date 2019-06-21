Florent Manaudou on Comeback: “I want to be Olympic champion” (Video)

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Video captured by Guisy Cisale. Reported by Loretta Race.

28-year-old Olympic champion Florent Manaudou produced a statement-making swim this morning at the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, making his return to competitive racing in style.

While competing on day 1 of the 3-day meet, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist fired off a quick 21.73 to take the 2nd seed behind Brazil’s Bruno Fratus in the men’s 50m freestyle heats. The pair represented the only swimmers to dive under 22 seconds out of the morning, with the next fastest coming in the form of America’s Michael Andrew, who punched the wall at the same time as Italian Santo Condorelli in 22.06.

And just like that, Manaudou is now ranked 8th in the world for this season.