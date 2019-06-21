2019 WIAA D2 State Champ Nolan Francis Commits to Grand Canyon

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nolan Francis, a member of the class of 2019 from Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, has announced his commitment to swim at Grand Canyon University beginning in the fall.

“I’ve decided to commit to Grand Canyon University because of their unique training philosophy, experienced coaches, and skyrocketing program. I’m extremely proud, and excited to call GCU my home for the next four years! ‘LOPES UP!!!”

Francis specializes in backstroke and IM. He won the 100 back (49.91) and the 200 free relay (21.34 50 free split) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (50.88) and 200 medley relay (23.09 backstroke leadoff) at the 2019 Wisconsin High School Division 2 State Meet in February. He’s improved quite a bit since his sophomore season in 2017 when he’d been 53.84 in the 100 fly, 1:59.08 in the 200 IM and 25.19 leading off the medley relay.

Francis does his club swimming with Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers. In March, swimming at the 2019 Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, he notched PBs in the 200 back and 100/200 IM and finished 6th in the 100 back, 5th in the 200 back, 13th in the 100 fly, 7th in the 100 IM, and 5th in the 200 IM. He competed in the 50 free, 100 back and 100 fly at 2018 Winter Juniors West and picked up a PB in the 50 free (21.59). Last long course season he represented Woodson Y Northern Swimmers and finished the summer with PBs in the LCM 50 free, 50/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY Times:

100 Back – 49.91

200 Back – 1:51.51

50 Back – 23.09

100 Free – 46.99

100 Fly – 50.88

200 IM – 1:54.64

Grand Canyon competes in NCAA Division I’s Western Athletic Conference. The men won the 2019 title by 80 points over Cal Baptist. Francis would have scored in the B final of the 100 back and the C final of the 200 back. He would have just missed scoring in the 100 free and 100 fly. Francis will join a GCU backstroke group led by rising sophomore Kainan Coerin and rising junior Cameron Carney.

