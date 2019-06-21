Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Dean Farris Win Men’s 100 Free in 49.92

2019 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT

  • June 20-22, 2019
  • 50m (LCM)
  • College Station, TX
  Live Results

Select videos from the 2019 Texas Senior Circuit 2 meet in College Station, Texas have appeared online, including a 49.92 in the 100 free from NCAA Champion Dean Farris and a season best of 1:58.39 from NCAA Champion Austin Katz.

Dean Farris Wins Men’s 100 Free in 49.92:

Austin Katz Wins Men’s 200 Back in 1:58.39:

Claire Rasmus Wins Women’s 100 Free in 55.54:

Benjamin Walker Wins Men’s 200 Breast in 2:16.18:

Clark Smith Wins Men’s 400 Free in 3:53.03:

