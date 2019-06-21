WATCH: Dean Farris Win Men’s 100 Free in 49.92

2019 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT
- June 20-22, 2019
- 50m (LCM)
- College Station, TX
- Live Results
Select videos from the 2019 Texas Senior Circuit 2 meet in College Station, Texas have appeared online, including a 49.92 in the 100 free from NCAA Champion Dean Farris and a season best of 1:58.39 from NCAA Champion Austin Katz.
Dean Farris Wins Men’s 100 Free in 49.92:
Austin Katz Wins Men’s 200 Back in 1:58.39:
Claire Rasmus Wins Women’s 100 Free in 55.54:
Benjamin Walker Wins Men’s 200 Breast in 2:16.18:
Clark Smith Wins Men’s 400 Free in 3:53.03:
Leave a Reply