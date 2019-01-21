Five Upsets Highlight Opening Weekend of Women’s Water Polo

Of the 35 opening weekend matches, there were five upsets involving teams listed or receiving votes in the AWPCA Top 25 poll.
No. 17 UC Santa Barbara bested No. 13 Indiana (15-5) and No. 14 Wagner (9-4) en route to a 4-1 weekend. The Gauchos moved past No. 24 Cal Baptist and RV Fresno State before extending their win streak with the upsets. A 6-4 loss to No. 3 UCLA wrapped up the team’s time at its home UCSB Invitational.
After an 0-2 start to the season with losses to UCSB and No. 1 USC (25-5), Cal Baptist bounced back with an upset win over No. 18 Cal State Northridge (10-8), before falling to No. 3 UCLA to close out the week (17-8).
Azusa Pacific went 1-3 on the weekend in Santa Barbara, but stole away a 7-5 win over No. 14 Wagner on Saturday morning amidst losses to No. 18 Cal State Northridge, No. 1 USC and No. 15 UC San Diego.
No. 22 Marist went 2-1 in Hawaii, falling to No. 6 Hawaii, before rebounding with a 7-6 win over No. 19 San Diego State and a 14-3 effort against Sonoma State.
Fresno State knocked off #13 Indiana 12-7, the one bright spot in a 1-3 weekend in Santa Barbara. The upset of the Hoosiers followed losses to No. 16 UCSB (15-5) and No. 1 USC (19-3). An 11-6 loss to No. 9 Michigan ended the week.
National Collegiate women’s water polo action resumes on Saturday.
|Date
|Result
|Winner Recap
|Loser Recap
|Neutral Location
|Jan. 18
|CSUN 15, Azusa 14
|#18 Cal State Northridge
|Azusa Pacific
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UCSB 14, Cal Baptist 4
|#17 UC Santa Barbara
|#24 Cal Baptist
|USC 25, Cal Baptist 5
|#1 USC
|#24 Cal Baptist
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|USC 19, Azusa 4
|#1 USC
|Asuza Pacific
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UCLA 10, CSUN 6
|#3 UCLA
|#18 Cal State Northridge
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UC Davis 21, Fresno Pacific 6
|UC Davis
|Fresno Pacific
|Jan. 19
|UC Davis 15, Santa Clara 5
|UC Davis
|Santa Clara
|Indiana 8, UCSD 7
|#13 Indiana
|#15 UC San Diego
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Cal Baptist 10, CSUN 8
|#24 Cal Baptist
|#18 Cal State Northridge
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UCLA 10, UC Irvine 6
|#3 UCLA
|#6 UC Irvine
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Azusa 7, Wagner 5
|Asuza Pacific
|#14 Wagner
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|SDSU 11, Sonoma State 6
|#19 San Diego State
|Sonoma State
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|UCSB 15, Fresno State 5
|#17 UC Santa Barbara
|RV Fresno State
|UCI 13, Wagner 8
|#6 UC Irvine
|#14 Wagner
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|USC 9, Michigan 2
|#1 USC
|#9 Michigan
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UCLA 17, Cal Baptist 8
|#3 UCLA
|#24 Cal Baptist
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UCSD 13, Azusa 5
|#15 UC San Diego
|Asuza Pacific
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Hawaii 16, Sonoma State 2
|#6 Hawaii
|Sonoma State
|UCSB 15, Indiana 5
|#17 UC Santa Barbara
|#13 Indiana
|USC 19, Fresno State 3
|#1 USC
|RV Fresno State
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Michigan 11, CSUN 5
|#9 Michigan
|#18 Cal State Northridge
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|San Jose State 12, UC Davis 9
|#20 San Jose State
|UC Davis
|Santa Clara 11, Fresno Pacific 5
|Santa Clara
|Fresno Pacific
|Cal 20, SJSU 5 (Exhibition)
|#4 Cal
|#20 San Jose State
|Davis, Calif.
|Hawaii 17, Marist 3
|#6 Hawaii
|#22 Marist
|Marist 7, SDSU 6
|#22 Marist
|#19 San Diego State
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Jan. 20
|Hawaii 17, SDSU 9
|#6 Hawaii
|#19 San Diego State
|UCSB 9, Wagner 4
|#17 UC Santa Barbara
|#14 Wagner
|Marist 14, Sonoma State 3
|#22 Marist
|Sonoma State
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Fresno State 12, Indiana 7
|Fresno State
|#13 Indiana
|USC 13, UCSD 4
|#1 USC
|#15 UC San Diego
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UCLA 9, Michigan 7
|#3 UCLA
|#9 Michigan
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Wagner 11, UCSD 8
|#14 Wagner
|#15 UC San Diego
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|USC 11, Indiana 1
|#1 USC
|#13 Indiana
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Michigan 11, Fresno State 6
|#9 Michigan
|RV Fresno State
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|UCLA 6, UCSB 4
|#3 UCLA
|#17 UC Santa Barbara
