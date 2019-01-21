Five Upsets Highlight Opening Weekend of Women’s Water Polo

Of the 35 opening weekend matches, there were five upsets involving teams listed or receiving votes in the AWPCA Top 25 poll.

No. 17 UC Santa Barbara bested No. 13 Indiana (15-5) and No. 14 Wagner (9-4) en route to a 4-1 weekend. The Gauchos moved past No. 24 Cal Baptist and RV Fresno State before extending their win streak with the upsets. A 6-4 loss to No. 3 UCLA wrapped up the team’s time at its home UCSB Invitational.

After an 0-2 start to the season with losses to UCSB and No. 1 USC (25-5), Cal Baptist bounced back with an upset win over No. 18 Cal State Northridge (10-8), before falling to No. 3 UCLA to close out the week (17-8).

Azusa Pacific went 1-3 on the weekend in Santa Barbara, but stole away a 7-5 win over No. 14 Wagner on Saturday morning amidst losses to No. 18 Cal State Northridge, No. 1 USC and No. 15 UC San Diego.

No. 22 Marist went 2-1 in Hawaii, falling to No. 6 Hawaii, before rebounding with a 7-6 win over No. 19 San Diego State and a 14-3 effort against Sonoma State.

Fresno State knocked off #13 Indiana 12-7, the one bright spot in a 1-3 weekend in Santa Barbara. The upset of the Hoosiers followed losses to No. 16 UCSB (15-5) and No. 1 USC (19-3). An 11-6 loss to No. 9 Michigan ended the week.

National Collegiate women’s water polo action resumes on Saturday.