Five Upsets Highlight Opening Weekend of Women’s Water Polo

by Wendy Mayer

January 21st, 2019 College, News, Water Polo

Of the 35 opening weekend matches, there were five upsets involving teams listed or receiving votes in the AWPCA Top 25 poll.

No. 17 UC Santa Barbara bested No. 13 Indiana (15-5) and No. 14 Wagner (9-4) en route to a 4-1 weekend. The Gauchos moved past No. 24 Cal Baptist and RV Fresno State before extending their win streak with the upsets. A 6-4 loss to No. 3 UCLA wrapped up the team’s time at its home UCSB Invitational.

After an 0-2 start to the season with losses to UCSB and No. 1 USC (25-5), Cal Baptist bounced back with an upset win over No. 18 Cal State Northridge (10-8), before falling to No. 3 UCLA to close out the week (17-8).

Azusa Pacific went 1-3 on the weekend in Santa Barbara, but stole away a 7-5 win over No. 14 Wagner on Saturday morning amidst losses to No. 18 Cal State Northridge, No. 1 USC and No. 15 UC San Diego.

No. 22 Marist went 2-1 in Hawaii, falling to No. 6 Hawaii, before rebounding with a 7-6 win over No. 19 San Diego State and a 14-3 effort against Sonoma State.

Fresno State knocked off #13 Indiana 12-7, the one bright spot in a 1-3 weekend in Santa Barbara. The upset of the Hoosiers followed losses to No. 16 UCSB (15-5) and No. 1 USC (19-3). An 11-6 loss to No. 9 Michigan ended the week.

National Collegiate women’s water polo action resumes on Saturday.

Date Result Winner Recap Loser Recap Neutral Location
Jan. 18 CSUN 15, Azusa 14 #18 Cal State Northridge Azusa Pacific Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCSB 14, Cal Baptist 4 #17 UC Santa Barbara #24 Cal Baptist
USC 25, Cal Baptist 5 #1 USC #24 Cal Baptist Santa Barbara, Calif.
USC 19, Azusa 4 #1 USC Asuza Pacific Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCLA 10, CSUN 6 #3 UCLA #18 Cal State Northridge Santa Barbara, Calif.
UC Davis 21, Fresno Pacific 6 UC Davis Fresno Pacific
Jan. 19 UC Davis 15, Santa Clara 5 UC Davis Santa Clara
Indiana 8, UCSD 7 #13 Indiana #15 UC San Diego Santa Barbara, Calif.
Cal Baptist 10, CSUN 8 #24 Cal Baptist #18 Cal State Northridge Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCLA 10, UC Irvine 6 #3 UCLA #6 UC Irvine Santa Barbara, Calif.
Azusa 7, Wagner 5 Asuza Pacific #14 Wagner Santa Barbara, Calif.
SDSU 11, Sonoma State 6 #19 San Diego State Sonoma State Honolulu, Hawaii
UCSB 15, Fresno State 5 #17 UC Santa Barbara RV Fresno State
UCI 13, Wagner 8 #6 UC Irvine #14 Wagner Santa Barbara, Calif.
USC 9, Michigan 2 #1 USC #9 Michigan Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCLA 17, Cal Baptist 8 #3 UCLA #24 Cal Baptist Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCSD 13, Azusa 5 #15 UC San Diego Asuza Pacific Santa Barbara, Calif.
Hawaii 16, Sonoma State 2 #6 Hawaii Sonoma State
UCSB 15, Indiana 5 #17 UC Santa Barbara #13 Indiana 
USC 19, Fresno State 3 #1 USC RV Fresno State Santa Barbara, Calif.
Michigan 11, CSUN 5 #9 Michigan #18 Cal State Northridge Santa Barbara, Calif.
San Jose State 12, UC Davis 9 #20 San Jose State UC Davis
Santa Clara 11, Fresno Pacific 5 Santa Clara Fresno Pacific
Cal 20, SJSU 5 (Exhibition) #4 Cal #20 San Jose State Davis, Calif.
Hawaii 17, Marist 3 #6 Hawaii #22 Marist
Marist 7, SDSU 6 #22 Marist #19 San Diego State Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 20 Hawaii 17, SDSU 9 #6 Hawaii #19 San Diego State
UCSB 9, Wagner 4 #17 UC Santa Barbara #14 Wagner
Marist 14, Sonoma State 3 #22 Marist Sonoma State Honolulu, Hawaii
Fresno State 12, Indiana 7 Fresno State #13 Indiana
USC 13, UCSD 4 #1 USC #15 UC San Diego Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCLA 9, Michigan 7 #3 UCLA #9 Michigan Santa Barbara, Calif.
Wagner 11, UCSD 8 #14 Wagner #15 UC San Diego Santa Barbara, Calif.
USC 11, Indiana 1 #1 USC #13 Indiana Santa Barbara, Calif.
Michigan 11, Fresno State 6 #9 Michigan RV Fresno State Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCLA 6, UCSB 4 #3 UCLA #17 UC Santa Barbara

