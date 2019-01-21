First Newspaper Journalist Inducted Into Swimming Hall of Fame Dies

Frank Litsky, a sportswriter for The New York Times and the first newspaper journalist to be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame has died at the age of 92.

Litsky was an institution in sportswriting, covering a range of 44 sports, per a Times profile. Litsky covered eight Olympic Games in person. He wrote for the Times from 1958 until 2009, when he retired. Per the Times profile, Litsky covered sports from professional football to archery to cricket to the New York City Marathon.

Litsky died in his home on October 30 of 2018. You can read a more full tribute to Litsky in the New York Times here.

Swimming was especially close to Litsky’s heart. His ISHOF (International Swimming Hall of Fame) profile says he grew up near the pool at Yale University and would attend national championship meets (either for NCAA or AAU) each year.