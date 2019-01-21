15-Year-Old Anastasia Gorbenko Swims 2:13 200 IM at Barcelona Open

CAMPEONATO DE CATALUÑA ABSOLUTO OPEN 2019

January 17-20th

Club Natación Terrassa, Barcelona

Long Course Meters

Results

On the final night of the Barcelona Open, Israeli 15-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko posted a dominant performance in the women’s 200 IM. Gorbenko swam a 2:13.56 to claim victory by over 4 seconds. She posted the fastest fly, back, and breast splits in the field, coming in at 28.60, 34.60, and 38.36 respectively. Lidon Munoz swam a speedy 25.52 to win the women’s 50 free, coming fairly close to her own Spanish Record of 25.06 for a January meet. She also won the 100 fly earlier in the session, posting a 1:01.26.

Jessica Vall broke the Meet Record of 1:08.01 in the women’s 100 breast, swimming a quick 1:07.75 to finish 1st by 1.99 seconds over Gorbenko. Vall was out pretty quick, swimming a 31.77 on the first 50, which built up the majority of her lead over the rest of the field. 18-year-old Frankel Tomer of Israel swam a speedy 53.87 to win the men’s 100 fly, which comes in about 1.5 seconds off her personal best. Marcus Schlesinger was out faster than Tomer, 24.66 to 24.96, but was overtaken on the back half, finishing 2nd in 54.33.

Miguel Duran swam to a decisive victory in the men’s 400 free, posting a 3:54.47 to win by 5.2 seconds. He only split above 30 seconds once, coming in at 30.04 on the 2nd 50, but actually ended up negative splitting the race, 1:57.68/1:56.79.