FINA Will ‘Determine Flexibility’ of 2021 Worlds Dates After Olympic News

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially postponed as of this morning, world aquatics governing body FINA has issued a statement promising to determine the flexibility of 2021 World Championships dates to accommodate a rescheduled 2020 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee confirmed this morning that the 2020 Olympics, scheduled for July, will not happen on schedule. There are no official timelines yet, but this morning’s statement said the Games would be rescheduled “to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.”

That could, though, create a conflict with FINA’s 2021 World Championships, currently scheduled for July 16-August 1, 2021 in Fukuoka, Japan. The Olympics are to be hosted in Tokyo, on the east end of the island nation of Japan, while Fukuoka is on the far west end, more than 1000 km (and more than 670 miles) away.

FINA released a statement today, noting that it would “work closely” with the 2021 Worlds organizing committee, Japan’s swimming federation, and Japanese authorities to “determine flexibility around the dates of the competition, if necessary and in agreement with the IOC.”

The year 2021 could become a crowded one for the sport of swimming, with the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships, World University Games, and the latter half of the expanded ISL season all taking place in the same calendar year. If the Olympics and World Championships are too close together, we could see athletes trying to navigate a double-taper, or nations moving to an “A Team/B Team” system like many use in years with multiple international meets.

The full FINA release is below: