FINA Issues Memo Warning About Illness Spreading At World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day four of the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, FINA sent out a memo warning athletes about illness spreading amongst the competitors.

It read: “Cases of diarrhoea have been reported during (the) past three days. We take this opportunity to remind all teams of the need to observe good hygiene practices in the prevention of any infectious disease. Regular handwashing, use of bottled water and the early notification of any significant health problems must be encouraged. Please report to the Village Medical Centre if you have any concerns.”

Various reports have claimed that there are numerous swimmers dealing with some sort of ailment.

Two notable names who have withdrawn from event(s) citing illness are Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon.

Both women dropped out of the 200 freestyle heats (day three) despite being two of the top seeds, and not long afterwards Ledecky dropped out of the 1500 free final after qualifying first out of the prelims.

McKeon was back in the water at day four finals, helping Australia win gold on the mixed medley relay, while Ledecky was reportedly back in the practice pool during day five prelims. Her next opportunity to race will be in the final of the women’s 4×200 free relay during the next session.