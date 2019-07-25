Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Issues Memo Warning About Illness Spreading At World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day four of the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, FINA sent out a memo warning athletes about illness spreading amongst the competitors.

Credit: Swim Coaches Idea Exchange Group on Facebook

It read: “Cases of diarrhoea have been reported during (the) past three days. We take this opportunity to remind all teams of the need to observe good hygiene practices in the prevention of any infectious disease. Regular handwashing, use of bottled water and the early notification of any significant health problems must be encouraged. Please report to the Village Medical Centre if you have any concerns.”

Various reports have claimed that there are numerous swimmers dealing with some sort of ailment.

Two notable names who have withdrawn from event(s) citing illness are Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon.

Both women dropped out of the 200 freestyle heats (day three) despite being two of the top seeds, and not long afterwards Ledecky dropped out of the 1500 free final after qualifying first out of the prelims.

McKeon was back in the water at day four finals, helping Australia win gold on the mixed medley relay, while Ledecky was reportedly back in the practice pool during day five prelims. Her next opportunity to race will be in the final of the women’s 4×200 free relay during the next session.

In This Story

11
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
6 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
A CAR

what a blunt statement

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Milo Cavic

Keep in mind English isnt the native language of most of the world, and that it’s not customary in most places outside the US to say everything with a smile 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Fina is so ughhhhh, unprofessional

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
DEAN IS GOD

A bit late, my friends

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!