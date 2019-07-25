Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 World Championships: Katie Ledecky Back in the Practice Pool in Gwangju

After scratching out of heats of the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday morning on medical grounds and then withdrawing from the final of the women’s 1500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night, Katie Ledecky may be back. Sources tell SwimSwam she is in the water at the training pool in Gwangju and swimming.

Ledecky was entered in the 200-400-800-1500 freestyle events at the 2019 FINA World Championships. USA Swimming announced the five-time Olympic champion had not been feeling well since her arrival, while head coach Greg Meehan told The New York Times that they were hoping to get her back in the meet “at some point.”

Ledecky won a silver medal in the 400 freestyle on Sunday, the first night of competition in Gwangju. It was her first loss in a distance freestyle event at an international meet, and while she had an uncharacteristically lethargic finish, Ledecky never mentioned not feeling well in the post-race press conference. She also swam in heats of the 1500 freestyle and posted the top qualifying time, before scratching the final.

Ledecky is the three-time defending World Champion in the 800 free, the only remaining individual event on her slate for Gwangju. Heat of that event are Friday morning. There has still been no official word on whether we’ll see her race again in Gwangju.

Heyitsme

Bout time

Vote Up2-13Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Oops did I say that

Vote Up0-13Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Swimfan

Please i hope for the 800 free relay final!! Leah smith l, margalis, mclaughlin and ledecky should be enough to defend there world title

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Taa

I think she is good for a 155 if she can give it a go

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Pkwater

It’s sorta nuts something like this never happened to Phelps in his career

Vote Up8-7Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Tru

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

He had the Beijing 2 fly goggle mishap?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
USA

Well yes, but that didn’t cause him to miss 2 races

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago

