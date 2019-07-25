2019 World Championships: Katie Ledecky Back in the Practice Pool in Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

After scratching out of heats of the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday morning on medical grounds and then withdrawing from the final of the women’s 1500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night, Katie Ledecky may be back. Sources tell SwimSwam she is in the water at the training pool in Gwangju and swimming.

Ledecky was entered in the 200-400-800-1500 freestyle events at the 2019 FINA World Championships. USA Swimming announced the five-time Olympic champion had not been feeling well since her arrival, while head coach Greg Meehan told The New York Times that they were hoping to get her back in the meet “at some point.”

Ledecky won a silver medal in the 400 freestyle on Sunday, the first night of competition in Gwangju. It was her first loss in a distance freestyle event at an international meet, and while she had an uncharacteristically lethargic finish, Ledecky never mentioned not feeling well in the post-race press conference. She also swam in heats of the 1500 freestyle and posted the top qualifying time, before scratching the final.

Ledecky is the three-time defending World Champion in the 800 free, the only remaining individual event on her slate for Gwangju. Heat of that event are Friday morning. There has still been no official word on whether we’ll see her race again in Gwangju.