Farida Osman Lowers Egyptian Record in Women’s 100 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

24-year-old Farida Osman recorded a new lifetime best and Egyptian National Record in the prelims of the women’s 100 freestyle this morning at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. With her swim this morning, Osman is the first Egyptian woman to break the 55-second barrier in the 100 LCM freestyle.

Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 Total Time 26.12 28.81 54.93

Osman’s previous lifetime best of 55.35, posted in 2015 when Osman was only 20-years-old, had stood as the National Record for nearly 4 years. Because she placed 28th overall she will not get the opportunity to lower her record further at this competition.

Osman also holds the Egyptian National Records in the 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 100 butterfly.