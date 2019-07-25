2019 FINA World Championships: Lilly King Disqualified in 200 Breast Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

American breaststroke star Lilly King was disqualified in the third heat of the 200 breast Thursday morning in Gwangju.

USA Swimming says they are still trying to figure out what the disqualification was for; note that video replay is in use at this meet to review DQs if necessary.

King won the heat, then turned at the scoreboard and reacted with shock upon seeing the DQ. According to the Italian broadcast, she walked to the officials’ table to protest, and was turned away. King was apparently not given a reason for her DQ as of shortly after her race, according to Rick Maese of the Washington Post.

Big surprise here at FINA world championships: Lilly King was DQ’d in preliminary heat of 200m breast after reaching wall first. Asked what happened, she said: “They didn’t tell me.” King won gold in 100m breast earlier this week — Rick Maese (@RickMaese) July 25, 2019

King held the No. 3 time in the world heading into the meet, at 2:21.39 from May. The 22-year-old raced to a world title in the 100 breast, in which she is the world record holder and defending Olympic champion, Tuesday. American Micah Sumrall will represent the United States in the second semifinal after going 2:25.17 Thursday.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available about King’s DQ.

Update (10:35 p.m. EST): USA Swimming was reportedly told that King was DQ’d for a non-simultaneous touch on the first turn.

USA Swimming was told Lilly King was DQ’d for a non-simultaneous touch on the first turn of her 200m breaststroke heat. They have 30min window to protest, which means they’d have to formally lodge that complaint soon — Rick Maese (@RickMaese) July 25, 2019

Here’s a look at the turn in question:

Lilly King disqualified for this turn, what they are calling a non-simultaneous touch #FINAGwangju2019 @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/wZ8QM5x9iz — James Sutherland (@jimmy_hug3) July 25, 2019

The screen grab below was taken when King (lane 4) appeared to first touch the wall, from the view of the broadcast:

Update (10:45 p.m. EST): USA Swimming says the results “are under review.”