Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA World Championships: Lilly King Disqualified in 200 Breast Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

American breaststroke star Lilly King was disqualified in the third heat of the 200 breast Thursday morning in Gwangju.

USA Swimming says they are still trying to figure out what the disqualification was for; note that video replay is in use at this meet to review DQs if necessary.

King won the heat, then turned at the scoreboard and reacted with shock upon seeing the DQ. According to the Italian broadcast, she walked to the officials’ table to protest, and was turned away. King was apparently not given a reason for her DQ as of shortly after her race, according to Rick Maese of the Washington Post.

King held the No. 3 time in the world heading into the meet, at 2:21.39 from May. The 22-year-old raced to a world title in the 100 breast, in which she is the world record holder and defending Olympic champion, Tuesday. American Micah Sumrall will represent the United States in the second semifinal after going 2:25.17 Thursday.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available about King’s DQ.

Update (10:35 p.m. EST): USA Swimming was reportedly told that King was DQ’d for a non-simultaneous touch on the first turn.

Here’s a look at the turn in question:

The screen grab below was taken when King (lane 4) appeared to first touch the wall, from the view of the broadcast:

Update (10:45 p.m. EST): USA Swimming says the results “are under review.”

In This Story

40
Leave a Reply

20 Comment threads
20 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
32 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Pkwater

Anyone remember Miller’s dolphin kicks?

Vote Up24-7Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Meee and I saw her double kicks very clearly with my glasses on!

Vote Up10-13Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Meeeeeee

yes indeedy

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Ervin

Sounds shady!!!

Vote Up7-4Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Swimirelandmemes

Ah here I don’t like Lilly king something just doesn’t sit right with me but cmon you have to tell her why and if you can’t give an answer it’s suspicious

Vote Up43-8Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Swimirelandmemes

One handed touch on first turn reported would kinda like if they showed us the underwater cameras though incoming protest id imagine so don’t lose hope Americans!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!