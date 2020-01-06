FINA Announces 10 More Names for 2020 FINA Champions Series

FINA has released a second set of 10 swimmers that will participate in the second edition of its FINA Champions Series which begins next week in Shenzen, China.

See full 2020 series details here.

Meet 1: January 14th-15th, Shenzen, China

Meet 2: January 18th-19th, Beijing, China

Included on the list are 3 more Americans: defending 50 free Olympic champion Anthony Ervin, defending 100 and 200 back Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, and 2017 Worlds bronze medalist in the 200 back Jacob Pebley. That makes 5 total Americans committed so far, including backstroker Matt Grevers and sprinter Michael Andrew, who were announced over the weekend.

Out of the 5 Americans committed, all but Ervin are based primarily on the west coast, which makes for a much shorter trip to China than for swimmers based on the east coast. Last year, only 5 Americans (Andrew, Molly Hannis, Kelsi Dahlia, Ervin, and Vollmer) participated in the opening Asian stop of the Champions Series, though more participated in the European (Budapest) and American (Indianapolis) stops.

Latest 10 Announced Swimmers:

*Note that FINA’s announcement video has Kawecki listed as a Ukrainian, when he is, in fact, Polish.

Additionally, Italian swimmer Martina Carraro has confirmed to SwimSwam that she, too, will attend the series, bringing the total confirmed participants to 21.

Also included among the latest batch is 50 fly World Record holder Andrii Govorov, who recently returned to competition after he underwent shoulder surgery. Japan’s Ryosuke Irie, a 3-time Olympic medalist, will also attend the meet.

First 10 Announced Swimmers:

This brings the meet up to 21 announced swimmers so far, with the men’s backstroke races, the men’s 50 fly, and the women’s 200 free standing out as highlight events so far.

Since FINA’s initial announcement, they’ve increased prize money:

1st place – $16,000

2nd place – $12,000

3rd place – $8,000

4th place – $6,000

World Record Bonus – $20,000

This means that at each meet, there will be at least $1,176,000 in prize money for individual events, plus the addition of possible relays. That’s as compared to $179,400 available per regular season meet in the International Swimming League’s inaugural season (based on individual, not team earnings), which rose to $598,000 for the Las Vegas finale.

Athletes will each also receive an engagement fee for racing.

While we don’t know yet what events that swimmers have been chosen for, Atkinson doesn’t satisfy any of the first 10 selection criteria, implying that FINA has reached into criteria 11, World Championship finalists, to select her. The same is true of Matt Grevers, Michael Andrew, Anna Egorova, and Marcelo Chierighini.

The list includes 2 of the 3 named swimmers, Hosszu and Andrew, who are currently suing FINA.

Athlete Selection Criteria

Event Schedule